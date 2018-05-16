‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds Addresses Deadpool’s Sexuality

Fans are counting down the days until Ryan Reynolds‘ Merc with a Mouth returns to the big screen with Deadpool 2. But it sounds like one element of Deadpool‘s characterization – his often-debated-about sexuality – could play an interesting role.

Reynolds was recently asked about the topic – namely, if Deadpool 2 presents the first explicitly queer superhero – during the film’s UK press conference. As the actor explained, while much of the film focuses on Wade Wilson’s relationship with Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), subtle elements of his pansexuality can still be picked up on by fans.

“Oh, that’s a good question.” Reynolds revealed. “I think Deadpool’s sort of somewhat fluid, you know? Deadpool’s a guy that…There’s a lot of room in that. He’s in love with Vanessa. Vanessa’s the love of his life and that’s a key part of our story, and it’s the bedrock of everything that happens to Deadpool. But you see that he sort of exhibits these qualities throughout the course of each film. He’s a guy that’s sort of unpredictable and, like I said, he’s a little bit fluid, I think.”

For some of Deadpool’s fans – particularly, those who would like to see his pansexuality further expressed onscreen – Reynolds’ comment will probably be a welcome one. And the actor’s previous statements have certainly hinted at exploring Deadpool’s sexuality more, hopefully in any sort of future installments involving the character.

“I love that about Deadpool,” Reynolds said back in 2017. “I love that he can break any boundary. In the future, I hope we get to do that more.”

But with that in mind, there will surely be some fans who are hesitant about Reynolds’ comment, considering the way that Wade’s sexuality was addressed within the first Deadpool film. To an extent, Deadpool only alluded to the topic through a small series of winking references (which general audiences might not necessarily pick up on), something that those involved with the film weren’t ashamed to admit.

“We knew that was part of the comics,” Deadpool screenwriter Rhett Reese said back in 2017. “We wanted to honor that in the movie. But we did it in subtle ways.”

“There’s veiled references to it in this film.” producer Simon Kinberg added. “It’s in the DNA of the character.”

With that in mind, and with the amount of positive buzz surrounding Deadpool 2, some fans will surely be curious to see if and how the sequel follows suit.

Fans can find out for themselves when Deadpool 2 arrives in theaters on Friday.