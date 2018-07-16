‘Deadpool 2’: First Look at Omega Red

Deadpool 2 brought Cable, played by Josh Brolin, Domino, played by Zazie Beetz, and several other of Marvel’s mutant characters to the big screen for the first time. Details about the film’s Blu-ray release hinted that the villain Omega Red was also hidden in or cut from the film, and now X-Men fans have their first look at the character as played by a surprising actor, NFL rookie Dakoda Shepley of the New York Jets.

Deadpool 2 makeup designer Bill Corso posted to Instagram a gallery of mutants who were created for the scene in the mutant prison called the Icebox.

“To celebrate the Comic-Con showing of our special, Mega Fan only, ‘Deadpool 2: the Unrated Cut’, I’ve decided to show the, blink and you’ll miss them, Mutant Villains of the Ice Box Prison,” Corso wrote. “Some characters from the Marvel Universe hidden here are Omega Red, and various others from sifting through the FOX approved X-Men Universe.”

Shepley also took a selfie while wearing his Omega Red makeup:

The Blu-ray release of Deadpool 2 includes a deleted scene titled “Chess With Omega Red,” which will presumably feature the villain interacting with Deadpool in the Icebox. It is possible that the scene will be put back into the film for the “Super Duper Cut” that will debut a Comic-Con.

Speaking to The New York Post, Shepley says he believes Omega Red could have had a larger role in the film if not for scheduling conflicts with the Jets’ training camp.

“I told them, ‘I have to play football. I’m not an actor yet,’ ” Shepley said.

Still, Shepley’s parents have high hopes for their son’s acting career.

“It was a pretty cool experience,” Shepley said. “My parents thought I’d be the next The Rock, an acting football player.

“It was certainly really cool,” Shepley continues. “I can’t imagine being a full-time actor and being a full-time football player. The days I was there, even as an extra, I was there from 7 am to midnight. Where am I going to work out? I’d have no time to train. It’s definitely something I’d like to pursue after football, whenever that may be.”

Deadpool 2 will release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.