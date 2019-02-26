‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds Auctioning Off Screen-Used Sword for Charity

Deadpool star and all-around good guy Ryan Reynolds has decided to auction off “Bea,” one of Wade Wilson’s katanas used on screen during Deadpool 2. On behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities of British Columbia and Yukon, fans can enter a raffle for a chance to win a package containing the prop katana and a copy of Deadpool: Bad Blood signed by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

Reynolds shared the news on his Twitter earlier this evening, subsequently causing the raffle website to crashh due to a surge in traffic.

This is Bea. She’s one of four swords I used in Deadpool 2. I‘ve signed it. I want to help the @RMHBC and I think you do too… If you want to take Bea home, go to: //t.co/j9s8YHpiI4 pic.twitter.com/oJf0XdOb7t — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 26, 2019

As of this writing, the raffle link continues to be down, although the main webpage with the raffle’s details information is still live. According to the page, interested parties have a 1 in 2,500 chance in winning and tickets are available for $10 each.

“Support families like Evan’s and Jasper’s who stay at Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon by purchasing raffle tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime Deadpool package,” the charity says. “You have the chance to own “Bea”, one of the prop katanas used in the second Deadpool movie, signed by Ryan Reynolds. Also included is the original Deadpool graphic novel, Deadpool: Bad Blood, signed by Deadpool creator, Rob Liefeld.”

“Your support allows families to focus on the most important thing – loving and supporting their sick child. Support families through their unthinkable situations by purchasing a raffle ticket today.”

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are currently available on home media.

Do you think Disney will choose to continue the Deadpool franchise in its current form after the Disney/Fox merger closes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

