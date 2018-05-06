Ryan Reynolds Shares ‘Deadpool 2’ Scooter Photo, Reveals Why He Loves Spending Time with Josh Brolin

Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin our out promoting their new film Deadpool 2 and Reynolds tweeted out a photo revealing what it is he loves about spending time with his co-star.

The photo shows Reynolds on his Deadpool scooter and Brolin standing next to him. They are in a group of cosplayers dressed as Deadpool and Domino. Reynolds and the cosplayers are giving a heart sign while Brolin is flipping off the camera.

In the tweet, Reynolds says, “I love spending time with Brolin. Mostly because it helps me appreciate all the times I’m not with Brolin.” Take a look below.

I love spending time with Brolin. Mostly because it helps me appreciate all the times I’m not with Brolin. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/6vP2wIpxS5 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 6, 2018

Deadpool 2 is reportedly scoring even higher with test audiences than the first film did. This seems to contradict earlier reports that Deadpool 2 is going through reshoots as a result of negative early testing. While the film is indeed undergoing reshoots, star Brianna Hildebrand pushed back against the idea that the reason is to “fix” a movie that isn’t working.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong,” Hildebrand told ScreenGeek. “I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like. A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’ I don’t know how much I can say about that.”

In fact, a competing report suggests that Deadpool 2 reshoots are actually to add more of Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino to the film after both characters tested particularly well with audiences. Cable and Domino were both co-created by Rob Liefeld, the co-creator of Deadpool, and are popular characters from the X-Men mythology.

While fans may be excited about Deadpool 2, the pending Disney acquisition of 20th Century Fox means the future is uncertain for the R-rated franchise.

“We haven’t had any discussions yet about what the Disney acquisition of Fox would look like for the Marvel properties because I think legally they’re not allowed to talk about it until it’s done,” producer Simon Kinberg said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “So no we haven’t talked about it all. We’re just moving forward as we move forward. Once Drew Goddard’s ready we’ll get into X-Force and, believe it or not, we’re still trying to get Gambit [starring Channing Tatum] up and running. The hope is to keep moving forward until we hear otherwise. To me, I have no idea what to expect but I think it could be really exciting.”

The film will also mark the cinematic debut of X-Force, the X-Men spinoff team, including team-members Bedlam, played by Terry Crew, and Shatterstar, played by Lewis Tan.

Much of Deadpool 2‘s plot seems to revolve around a character referred to as “the kid.” This kid is a mutant who can project fire from his hands and Deadpool refers to him at one point as Russell. This has led to the theory that the kid is actually Rusty “Firefist” Collins.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.