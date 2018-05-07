‘Deadpool 2’s Ryan Reynolds Fires Back at ‘Teen Titans Go!’

The first trailer for the upcoming animated Teen Titans GO! To The Movies debuted last week, complete with humorous dig at Deadpool. Now, Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds is taking his response right to the source by commenting on the trailer’s official YouTube video.

In the Teen Titans GO! trailer, the titular team is trying to increase their popularity — and thus, get their own movie — by acquiring an arch nemesis. When the team encounters said nemesis Deathstroke/Slade Wilson, though, the Titans can’t seem to tell him apart from Marvel‘s Deadpool and annoys Deathstroke in the process.

“Deadpool? What? He should be saying that he’s not me because I came out waaaaay before he did,” Deathstroke protests in the trailer, but fails to convince Cyborg he’s not the Merc with a Mouth. Ouch, right? Enter Reynolds’ comment.

To be fair, there are some similarities between Deadpool and Deathstroke’s appearances so much so that Deadpool’s real name — Wade Wilson — is a bit of an inside joke by the character’s co-creator about the similarities. But justified or not, the bit in the trailer as well as Reynold’s comment are part of a bit of a back and forth between Teen Titans GO! and Deadpool 2. One of the trailers for Deadpool 2 featured a dig at the DC Comics universe. In it, Deadpool, after having been insulted by Cable (Josh Brolin), wonders if Cable is really from the DCEU.

“So dark…you sure you’re not from the DC universe?” Reynold’s Deadpool quips. Teen Titans GO! volleyed back, posting a GIF of John Stewart Green Lantern from the film, reminding Reynolds that before he was part of the Marvel family, he was part of the DC universe himself in 2011.

While fan reaction to the Twitter jab didn’t go over particularly well with fans — many responded that Deadpool 2 looked far better than Teen Titans GO! — Reynold’s comment on the trailer shows that while the “feud” may still be going strong, it’s all in good fun. He signed his comment “Ryan Gosling”, after all.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies opens in theaters on July 27. As for Deadpool 2, fans can check it out when it opens in theaters May 18.

