New ‘Deadpool 2’ Image Pays Homage to ‘Say Anything’

There are plenty of references and Easter eggs to be found in Deadpool 2, but the latest goes a little outside Deadpool’s usual frame of reference.

The latest image from Deadpool 2 shows Wade Wilson standing with a tiny boombox held over his head, a reference to the 1989 romantic comedy film Say Anything…

Take a look below:

Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds teased to Entertainment Weekly that this will hardly be the only classic film reference in the movie.

“There are a lot of different nods to films that we all loved growing up,” Reynolds said.

The image above shows Domino (Zazie Beetz) waiting in Dopinder’s cab behind Deadpool. The boombox Wade is holding is his attempt to convince Colossus to join the new team Deadpool is putting together, X-Force. In the Marvel Comics universe, Colossus – one of Marvel’s most prominent X-Men characters – does join X-Force for a time, but that was with Cable in charge, not Deadpool.

Reynolds also touched on how Wade Wilson has changed since the first Deadpool movie, now being forced to seek help after having come to rely entirely on himself.

“Wade has settled into his new life and new looks and settled into everything else, in particular, his relationship in a pretty positive way,” says Reynolds. “But he’s also a victim of his own hubris once we start the movie and that’s what sort of creates the conflicts and the issues he has to deal with.”

The biggest conflict is with newcomer Cable, played by Josh Brolin, a time-traveling mutant. Director David Leitch explains.

“They both have their competing agendas: one is to capture the kid and one is to save the kid,” Leitch says. “He’s valuable to both of them in different ways. It becomes personal for both of them.”

Deadpool and Cable could be described as “frenemies” in the Marvel Comics universe. In Deadpool’s first appearance in New Mutants #98, the mercenary tried to kill Cable. The two later began working together for a time, with Cable often playing the straight man to Deadpool’s over-the-top humor.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.