‘Deadpool 2’ Star on the Franchise’s Potential Future in the MCU

Over the past few years, the Deadpool films have been carving a unique spot for themselves in the comic book movie world, and it sounds like franchise star Stefan Kapicic would like for that to continue.

Kapicic, who plays Colossus in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2, recently spoke about the franchise’s future at a press conference in London (via ScreenGeek). With the proposed deal between Disney and 20th Century Fox seeming even more likely, Kapicic remained hopeful that future Deadpool films would maintain its unique voice, even if the franchise is essentially folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We’ll see.” Kapicic explained. “You know those are the are the questions we cannot answer because we don’t know what is going to happen. But you know, Deadpool is such a successful franchise, so whoever takes over, I don’t think they’re going to change anything – and I don’t it that to be changed because you know Deadpool is Deadpool. It needs to stay R-Rated. You don’t want to destroy something that created so much money and first of all, you need to satisfy fans. So if they make that mistake, they’re going to (Colossus voice) need to fight dirty.”

Ever since the Disney/Fox deal was first announced late last year, fans have been nervously wondering what that could mean for Deadpool’s future. But the franchise’s X-Force spinoff film is still in development, promising to be a raunchier alternative to the traditional X-Men movies. And according to Kapicic, there’s no reason why that film – as well as a potential Deadpool 3 – couldn’t still happen.

“Well, we have [an] extremely successful franchise, so there [are] rumors of X-Force and Deadpool 3. We will see what’s going to happen.” Kapicic continued. “Just wait. But we’re not allowed to say.”

And according to the writer-director of X-Force, Drew Goddard, the way the franchise has come together thus far has worked out pretty perfectly.

“One thing I said to Ryan [Reynolds] was, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’ll come up with new ideas; you guys go make your movie, and do your thing. We’ll figure it out,’” Goddard said in a recent interview. “That tends to be the way I like to work. It’s much more important to focus on making the movie that you’re making than focusing on the next thing. It’s much more important to just make one good movie and take your time, then let that dictate what the movies are after.”

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.