Ryan Reynolds Announces ‘Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut’

We may not have the Snyder Cut of Justice League that fans have been begging for since last November, but we are getting a new, extended edition of one of this year’s major superhero movies, Deadpool 2.

Star and producer Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter on Monday morning to announce the release of Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut, which will be available for Digital HD purchase on August 7th, and on Blu-ray/DVD on August 21st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reynolds shared a video that featured Celine Dion vocals and a couple of mysterious shots of the Blu-ray’s packaging. The video also called this new edition, among other things, “spandexier” than the version that was released in theaters.

“Spandexier is totally a word,” Reynolds wrote in the tweet. “Ask anyone. Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut on Digital August 7 & Blu-ray August 21.”

Spandexier is totally a word. Ask anyone. Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut on Digital August 7 & Blu-ray August 21. #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/nrhNMtt8Ww — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 9, 2018

Fans received word of a potential alternate or unrated version of Deadpool 2 when San Diego Comic-Con announced its full schedule over the weekend. The schedule for Saturday, July 21st includes a presentation of Deadpool 2 at 10 pm, revealing a different take on the film than the one fans saw in theaters.

“Deadpool is bringing a little something special to Comic-Con,” the description of the event reads. “Be the first to see a super-duper special screening of Deadpool 2 and maybe some surprises. Deadpool costumes are encouraged, but not required, but give it your maximum effort.”

Rhett Reese, who penned the script for Deadpool 2 alongside Paul Wernick, later confirmed on Twitter that the Deadpool 2 screening at Comic-Con would be “significantly different” than the movie that was in theaters.

And it is significantly different… and fun! https://t.co/euASxOMA0u — Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) July 7, 2018

Unfortunately, neither Reynolds nor Reese have said anything about what changes will be made to the Super Duper Cut of Deadpool 2.

Are you looking forward to seeing Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut? What do you think will be added to the movie that we didn’t see in theaters? Let us know your bold predictions in the comments below!