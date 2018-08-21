Deadpool Gets His Diaper Changed in ‘Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut’ Video

Deadpool’s infamous baby legs return as he gets a diaper change in the newest Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut promo.

They get so big so fast. Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut on Digital Now. On Blu-ray Tomorrow! #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/Ar9b8rRlbL — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2018

The gag is birthed out of a scene from Deadpool 2 that sees the Merc with a Mouth effortlessly ripped in half by the unstoppable Juggernaut, leaving Deadpool’s high-powered healing factor working overtime as it regrows his legs.

Star Ryan Reynolds, who also co-wrote and produced the film, later jokingly admitted he “regretted” the visual gag that sees his adult top-half sat upon CG-created baby legs.

“The baby legs were shown to me the week of the release of the film. That week we had to block-out photos and I have a little girl and I kept saying, ‘make my legs look like those,’ and then when I saw it, I immediately regretted all of it,” Reynolds said at San Diego Comic-Con.

Reynolds also worried drawing the ire of the Motion Picture Association of America, who would have prohibited the nudity aspect of the gag were it not for one important factor:

“I was worried that you saw some baby balls in there, and we would get rejected by the MPAA,” Reynolds said. “So I was prepared to go to their office — because you can argue your case — but I was going to tell them those were my balls.”

The Super Duper Cut boasts 15 minutes of additional footage not seen in theaters. Director David Leitch told Esquire what remained in the film and what was ultimately excised came down to maintaining a steady tone, describing the process as amounting to a metaphorical tightrope walk:

“I think you’ve got to have instincts as a filmmaker,” Leitch said. “Deadpool is a puzzle of tone. It’s not an easy tone — you’re really threading the needle. It has a real emotional center, but at the end of the day, people are coming for the winking irreverent comedy, the blue humor, and the ballsy, pushing-the-barriers action.”

The filmmaker added it was important to “make sure you’re not diverting an emotional moment with a joke, or where you’re intentionally subverting an over dramatic emotional moment with a joke just to bring it back to the rest of the movie.”

“It’s trial and error, and it’s instinct. It’s not easy, I’ll say that. You can sometimes go, ‘screw it, it’s Deadpool — we don’t give an F,’” Leitch said.

“But you do, because there’s a story we’re trying to tell, and we’re trying to reach people and have people leave feeling satisfied in all respects in the story and in the comedy.”

Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut is available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray starting tomorrow.