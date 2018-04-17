New ‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Airs During ‘The Walking Dead’ Season Finale

The season finale for The Walking Dead saw the debut of a new teaser for Deadpool 2, teasing the life of the Merc with the Mouth after the events of the first film.

The teaser revealed that this is just the first of a two-part TV spot, with the second clip coming later this evening during the season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead. You can watch part one in the video player above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This stunt was heralded by a tweet from the official account for the Deadpool movies, teasing that there would be a “crossover” between the X-Men spinoff and The Walking Dead. The promotional image was very reminiscent of Zombie Deadpool, or “Headpool” as he comes to be known later on in Marvel Comics canon.

Anticipation for the Deadpool sequel appears to be mounting with the film just a month away from hitting theaters. But there’s also a lot of curiosity surrounding the film as rumors continue to swell over the film’s production.

Lately, whispers of late reshoots indicated that there was trouble with the movie, with screenings scoring low among test audiences. Other rumors combated those reports, saying that the film tested well but reshoots were done to add more scenes with Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino.

Actor Brianna Hildebrand, who plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead in the franchise, spoke out about the “poor test screenings” and called them false.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong. I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like,” Hildebrand said to ScreenGeek. “A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’ I don’t know how much I can say about that.”

Another recent rumor indicated that actor Jack Kesy had been cut from the film entirely. Kesy was assumed to be playing classic X-Men villain Black Tom Cassidy.

But screenwriter Rhett Reese called that rumor “untrue,” though there’s no indication yet of how substantial Kesy’s role will be; he has yet to appear in any of the trailers.

The second part of tonight’s two-part teaser will air during the fourth season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead.

Deadpool 2 premieres in theaters on May 18th.

Are you excited for the return of the Merc with the Mouth? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comment section!