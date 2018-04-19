‘Deadpool 2’ Teases Ticket Sales

While some fans are focused on the upcoming culmination of 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Infinity War, other Marvel fans are looking further into the future at the highly-anticipated release of Deadpool 2. The film hits theaters in one month and, to celebrate, the film’s official Twitter account announced that tickets would be on sale for the film beginning tomorrow, April 19th.

Break out the good paint thinner. It’s time to celebrate. #Deadpool2 tickets are on sale tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6nIv5DilfI — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) April 18, 2018

The original film blew away virtually all expectations, setting a variety of box office records. Heading into its release, the film was projected to earn $60 million, going on to earn more than double that with a $135 million domestic total that weekend. This set the record for biggest February earner and biggest R-rated film’s opening weekend, with the film’s totals eventually going on to become the highest-grossing installment in the X-Men franchise and highest-grossing R-rated film.

What makes these totals even more impressive is the development difficulties the film suffered for the better part of a decade.

Star Ryan Reynolds debuted as the Merc with a Mouth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, though the film took some liberties with the character that made him virtually unrecognizable from his iconic comic book look. This merely taunted fans with the character, who enjoyed Reynolds’ performance, and seemingly killed the possibility of the character appearing in another film.

Thanks to Reynolds’ growing success over the years and persistence to play the character, the film eventually came to fruition, with a scene using an action figure from the character’s disappointing debut in the previous film.

Despite the MCU’s box office domination with virtually every film that hits theaters, some rumors have emerged that Marvel Studios was so nervous about facing Deadpool 2 at the box office that Avengers: Infinity War‘s release date was moved up by a week. Since the announcement of the project, Infinity War was scheduled to hit theaters on May 4th, which was decided years before Deadpool was released, let alone a sequel with a nearby release date was considered.

Last month, a publicity stunt on Twitter announced that Avengers: Infinity War would be released on April 27th in order to get fans to see the film earlier than expected. This earlier release date, however, gives the film an extra weekend with virtually no competition before Deadpool 2 hits theaters.

Deadpool 2 opens on May 18th.

