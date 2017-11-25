‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Deadpool’s Bob Ross homage definitely had people talking about his first trailer, but there might have been a few things you missed.

The new trailer isn’t very long at 2 minutes and 9 seconds, but it managed to include a healthy amount of Easter Eggs. Mr. Sunday Movies decided to see if they could find a few more, and they seem to have succeeded. First though let’s get to one you might have already noticed. As Deadpool is naming colors he mentions Red Dit, which when paired together spells Reddit, which really doesn’t need much more explanation.

The same goes for Girls of Indigo, a reference to the Indigo Girls, a band he would probably end up listening to. Now, once the movie clips finish there is a proper credits sequence (for a trailer mind you) that goes by pretty fast, so you could’ve missed a few things here.

That includes the trailer’s Chief Engineer, which is listed as Geordie Leforge. That, of course, refers to Geordi La Forge, a popular Starfleet officer on Star Trek: The Next Generation played by Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton. After that, it is revealed that the audio for the trailer was handled by Ted E. Ruxpinn, which is a reference to the popular animatronic talking bear named Teddy Ruxpin.

So that’s what he’s been doing this whole time. Should’ve known.

Up next in the credits are Camera 1 and Camera 2 operators Wayne Campbell, a take-off of the classic comedy Wayne’s World.

While all those are great Easter Eggs, there is one that still eludes most people. That would be the thing the weird red shape that appears on Wade’s painting before he throws his paints down. Some have said it is a monster, while others say it is a turkey. The video gives their take on it, hoping that it is a massive version of Juggernaut, a character rumored at one point early on to be in the film.

Regardless of what it is, Wade hates it, and it might have just caused the painter to give up his artistic dream.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on June 1, 2018.