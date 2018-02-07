Deadpool & Cable Creator Rob Liefeld Comments on ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer

The new Deadpool 2 trailer was released today, showing the first footage of Deadpool and Cable (and possibly Shatterstar?) together. These characters were all co-created by Rob Liefeld during the X-Men boom of the 1990s, and no one is more excited to see them on screen than Liefeld.

Following the release of the trailer, ComicBook.com reached out to Liefeld for his reaction.

“I can’t stop smiling!” Liefeld says. “Watching these characters that I first put to page so many years back, characters that the fans adore and have been clamoring to see brought to brilliant life on screen as only Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beetz] could portray them and beautifully shot by Master [David] Leitch…. this is a dream come true. I’m so excited for everyone!”

Liefeld created Deadpool, Cable, and Domino in the pages of Marvel’s New Mutants comics, a series he eventually transformed into X-Force. In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Liefeld explained that when he created Deadpool he was trying to make the next Wolverine.

“All I was trying to do was create the next Wolverine,” Liefeld said. “Wolverine was my favorite character in the history of comics. When I encountered Wolverine, you have to understand I was eight, I bought the Hulk issue – #181 I think it is – off the stands, off the spinner rack. Who is this awesome new character? I loved the name, the look. When he popped up in X-Men, I flipped out. When [John] Byrne took over and they put greater emphasis on him. When he got his solo miniseries with [Frank] Miller…The love triangle between him, and Scott, and Jean was the soap opera that drove the story for years. Then, obviously, his dalliances with the Yakuza, and the Japanese underworld, and the Samurais and being labeled as a Gaijin. Wolverine was the driving force behind the X-Men.”

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019.