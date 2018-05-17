‘Deadpool 2’ Writers On ‘X-Force’ Movie Set Up

Though Deadpool 2 introduces a slew of new characters and introduces them to a group dubbed “X-Force,” the actual ensemble film by the same name might include a very different roster.

In Deadpool 2, the titular anti-hero’s team consists of Domino, Bedlam, Cable, Peter and others but the writers of the film have had little input on the planning for X-Force and the roster it will feature. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed as much in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com.

“Well, it’s a good question,” Reese started. “I mean Drew Goddard’s writing X-Force and he’s not going to start writing it until the fall. And so we gave him certainly a spring-board to jump off of but ultimately it’s going to be up to Drew as to exactly which characters he wants to keep. I think it will certainly be some combination of the characters we’ve presented for him, but we’re not going to try to hem them in. I think he might add new ones, he might use specific ones that are a little non-obvious from the ones he’s already got to choose from. So we’ll just have to see.”

As for Deadpool 2, the writers had their way when it came to characters being included in the sequel. There were “certainly not [characters] that we really wanted to include that didn’t get in,” Reese said. “That said, we did have earlier drafts with some different characters. We had a character named Mr. X, a bad guy named Mr. X. We had a draft where Black Tom played a much bigger role than the draft that ended up becoming the movie.”

Of course, plans change as films develop. Originally, Deadpool 2 was not only going to have the merc be a father but there was also a scene which saw him traveling back in time to smother baby Hitler which was cut. “It’s true,” Wernick confirmed. “I think it was cut just because, it was at the very, very end, and it left the audience with this, ‘Oh?’ It’s like, ‘Sure, it’s baby Hitler, but it is a baby. It’s kind of weird to watch that!” Instead, the post-credits scenes attached to Deadpool 2 are some of its most hilarious and un-missable moments which definitely won’t be stirring up the controversy such a scene might have.

“We are Deadpool but there is a line we can’t cross,” Wernick chimed in.

“Baby killing might be that line,” Reese concluded.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18, 2018.