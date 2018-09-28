‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds Broke a Piece of X-Men Prop History

Ryan Reynolds might be known for pushing boundaries and breaking the fourth wall in Deadpool 2, but it sounds like he’s done some literal damage to the X-Men franchise in the process of making the movies.

Reynolds and director David Leitch revealed a story on the commentary track for Deadpool 2 in which they addressed the scene where the Merc’ With the Mouth, now living at the X-Mansion, accidentally breaks Cerebro. And that wasn’t just a scene in a movie; it actually happened.

“It always appealed to us, the idea of him misusing Cerebro essentially, not knowing what it’s actually for,” Leitch said.

“That was an actual accident on the day,” Reynolds replied. “I didn’t mean to do that at all. It just snapped.”

“It was funny, we actually…That’s from the archive of stuff,” Leitch added.

Reynolds said they found it in the archives at the last second, which ultimately proved detrimental for the piece of mutant-seeking tech.

“So you actually broke a historical X-Men prop,” Leitch joked.

“Oh great. Great!” Reynolds said with a laugh. “I’ll get a strongly written letter from Patrick Stewart.”

Cerebro is a famous piece of tech straight out of the comic books and has appeared in the animated series and the movies, playing a vital part in nearly every main X-Men film. It was destroyed, along with the mansion, in X-Men: Apocalypse, but given the time-traveling nature of the franchise (and Deadpool’s ability to play outside of continuity), that’s not a major setback.

Deadpool’s scenes at the X-Mansion are some of the funniest gags in the franchise, from the first film when he joked about not having a budget to show mutants other than Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead. And then in Deadpool 2 when the full team makes a huge cameo and Beast slams the door on Wade.

“We were shooting [X-Men: Dark Phoenix] and were like, ‘Okay, we’re going to do a quick thing for Deadpool 2,’” X-Men star Evan Peters said about the scene, while speaking to CinemaBlend. “And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s awesome!’ I thought it was going to be at the end of the film, in the credits, like some sort of funny Easter egg thing. And we had a lot of different versions for when they open that door and turn to us. But the one they used was pretty chill, and was in the first half of the film, which I was like, ‘Oh, Jesus, that’s kind of weird.’”

Deadpool 2 is now available for digital HD, and will be available for Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 21st.