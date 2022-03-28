Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson isn’t the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

“Thank you, Leslie. See you soon,” Reynolds said to the actor on Twitter, being sure to include three sword emojis for his comments.

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1507878704550133760?s=20&t=xP9fsUDYyuuk3Y6pQNYKUg

Reynolds was responding to a tweet where Uggams applauded the work of both Reynolds and director Shawn Levy on Netflix’s The Adam Project. Levy has since been named as the director for Marvel’s Deadpool 3.

“I’m not going to say where or how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b*tch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together,” Levy previously told ComicBook.com when asked if he’d put Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a movie. “That will happen, and that will be me.”

“That would be amazing,” Reynolds added. “I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don’t know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true.”

Jackman continues to insist he’s yet to be contacted about Marvel to reprise his beloved role as Wolverine.

“I’m hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,” Jackman explained. “Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

Deadpool 3 has yet to set a release date.

