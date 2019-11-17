TJ Miller Questions if Marvel Should Even Make Deadpool 3

As fans wait to hear news about Deadpool 3, it looks like not all those involved are as happy about the prospects. In a recent stop on The Adam Carolla Show, TJ Miller admitted he didn’t think a third Deadpool was even necessary, comparing the movies to those in The Hangover franchise. If anything, Miller says the team at Marvel should focus on Deadpool-centric spinoffs, much like the X-Force movie 20th Century Fox previously planned.

“They are doing X-Force, so Deadpool the character and Cable, I think, and some of the other characters went in there in X-Force and there are just now so many characters in that world that there wasn’t really room for me to do X-Force,” Miller says of the spinoff. “Because they’re doing X-Force, they haven’t decided if they want to do Deadpool 3. And to be honest, I almost would rather they didn’t and here’s why.”

That’s when the Silicon Valley alum dropped The Hangover reference. “The Hangover II was a lot of fun. The Hangover III felt like a cash grab. … I think Deadpool 2, we knocked it out of the park,” Miller said. “I really think it ended up being great, and I was worried about that. So what if Deadpool 3 is eh? Then you just kind of look at the whole thing and that’s the one [that ruins it]?”

All in all, Deadpool 2 ended up grossing a whopping $734.5 million worldwide, carrying the franchise over $1.58 billion in global box office receipts. As far as any movement on Deadpool 3 goes, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently confirmed they’ve remained in contact with Reynolds about the threequel.

“We’re in touch with Ryan,” Wernick said. “We’ve got several projects with him. Moving forward, we’ve got 6 Underground on Netflix coming out in December with Ryan. Then, we’re rewriting Clue for him right now, which will hopefully shoot in the spring. We’ve got a few other things brewing with him, not including Deadpool, which will hopefully could come to the surface real soon.”

He added, “Ryan’s our muse. We would do everything with Ryan, every single project, if we could. We just love him so much. He’s a brilliant actor and a dear friend. Yeah. When that text comes, we will open Final Draft and start with the title page of Deadpool 3.”

Deadpool 3 has yet to be announced by Marvel Studios.