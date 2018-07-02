Deadpool Celebrates The “Country Who Gave Us Ryan Reynolds” for Canada Day

Americans may be looking ahead to Independence Day later this week, but for Canadians, today is their holiday and leave it to Deadpool to celebrate Canada Day in his own, unique way.

In honor of Canada Day, the official Instagram account for Fox’s Deadpool 2 shared a new image of the Merc With a Mouth standing proud in front of the Canadian red maple leaf. As Deadpool/Wade Wilson is himself Canadian, the image alone would have been enough to inspire pride, but the caption took it even further, wishing Canadians a happy holiday by thanking them for giving the world Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds who himself is proudly Canadian. You can check it out below.

“Happy day to the great country who gave us Ryan Reynolds. #CanadaDay” the caption reads.

The playful holiday post isn’t the first time Deadpool 2 has celebrated Canadian pride. Back in May ahead of the release of Deadpool 2, a promotional video for the film made sure to let the world — and especially Europe — know just how awesome Canada is. The video praised Canada’s “rich musical history” by listing the nation’s musical prowess — especially that of Celine Dion who contributed a song to the Deadpool 2 soundtrack — before declaring that he was coming for Europe over Canada being excluded from the Eurovision Song Contest.

It isn’t just Deadpool celebrating Canada Day in a very Deadpool 2 fashion, either. Reynolds himself marked the holiday by sharing a behind the scenes photo of himself with Rob Delaney, who played the internet’s favorite member of Deadpool’s X-Force, Peter, in the film.

Of course, Deadpool has more to celebrate than just Canada Day. Last week, Deadpool 2 broke the $700 million mark at the worldwide box office, making it the third highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, behind Deadpool and The Matrix Reloaded.

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters. X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is set to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.