Rob Liefeld Celebrating ‘Deadpool 2’ Release With Special Screenings

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld will celebrate the release of Deadpool 2 with special screenings on May 17 and 18, along with Deadpool Day X-Force X-Travaganza on May 19.

Fans will join the Deadpool, Cable, Domino and X-Force creator as part of the one-of-a-kind and one-off celebration that will feature appearances from special guests from the movie and comic book artists across Deadpool, Cable, Domino and X-Force titles.

Attendees can be the first to catch the balls-to-the-wall Deadpool 2 with Liefeld before continuing the celebration at Frank and Sons in City of Industry, California on Saturday, May 19 to continue the party.

The Deadpool Day X-Force X-Travaganza is a free event with exclusive signings, collectibles and art for purchase.

“I can’t wait for everyone to experience all my creations up on the screen together for the first time! The first movie was big, but this is even bigger,” Liefeld said in a statement.

“Ryan [Reynolds], Zazie [Beetz] and Josh [Brolin] embody Deadpool, Domino and Cable so perfectly,” said Liefeld. “What better way to see it experience it than seeing it with the man who created them all and then continuing the celebration at an exclusive FREE event!!”

Frank and Sons is located at 19649 San Jose Avenue, City of Industry, California, 91748.

Deadpool fans can purchase VIP packages and get updates at robliefeldcreations.com starting Friday, April 20.

The iconic comic book creator recently debuted a New Mutants #98-inspired poster for Deadpool 2, featuring Ryan Reynold’s Merc with a Mouth posed alongside DP2 stars Domino, Cable, and Colossus (Stefan Kapicic).

Tickets for the snarky superhero blockbuster went on sale Thursday as announced by the final DP2 trailer, giving fresh looks at series newcomers Terry Crews, Bill Skarsgard, Shiori Kutsuna, Lewis Tan, Julian Dennison and Rob Delaney.

The sequel, this time steered by Atomic Blonde‘s David Leitch, is ranked second on Fandango’s most anticipated summer movies poll as voted on my moviegoers.

DP2 comes in behind Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, and ahead of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Incredibles 2 and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, and T.J. Miller, opens May 18.