First Appearance of Deadpool Stolen From California Shop

Theft has been on the minds of parts of the comic community for the past week, after the iconic Mile High Comics in Denver, Colorado had over $42,000 of rare inventory stolen. Unfortunately, it looks like another store suffered a similar fate — right down to one specific comic that was stolen. A-1 Comics recently revealed via Facebook that a copy of New Mutants #98 – the first appearance of Deadpool and Domino – was stolen from their Folsom, California location.

For the uninitiated, New Mutants #98 was published by Marvel in 1991, and was created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza. While first appearances usually increase in value in some way, the issue has gained a sort of new popularity now that Deadpool has debuted on the big screen. The issue’s events have also factored into Liefeld’s new Major X comic.

“This was a storyline that was on my list of things to do in 1992 before the landscape changed,” Liefeld told ComicBook.com of Major X‘s ties to previous comics. “It’s either late ’91, early ’92, it was in New York and they were having an X-Men … they’d brought everybody in to plot the future of the X-Men. Major X was in my notebook, I just didn’t speak up at the time because there were other voices that were really, I think, dying to be heard. And I think guys like myself and Jim Lee at the time were quiet because we were flat out, we were tired, man. We were tired. We had been going at mach speed with the X office for about three years at that point. And I think we just were looking for maybe some new challenge at the time, but you always want to go back and revisit old threads, especially ones that haven’t been … I feel like this is new territory. That’s the exciting part. The other thing is the instincts. Just like the instincts to bring Cable and Deadpool and Domino. It just felt like the right time and the right place, and you know, all you got is your instincts when you’re making art. And I’m gambling that this is the right time and the right place for Major X to make his play.”

The post, which you can check out above, includes a security camera screenshot of the thief in action, along with a way to contact authorities or the store with more information. At the time of this writing, the A-1 Comics thief does not appear to have been caught.