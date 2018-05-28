‘Deadpool 2’ Star Ryan Reynolds Asks ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director for a Crossover

Crossovers between Fox’s X-Men franchise and Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe may not yet bet on the table, but that’s not stopping Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool 2 star straight up asked Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn for a crossover.

You see, it all started when Gunn posted to Twitter earlier today that he had finally gotten to see Deadpool 2 and not only had he seen the film — as well as the thriller Revenge — but that he loved it. Reynolds, who Gunn tagged in the tweet, replied thanking the director for his praise and then asked for a crossover. Gunn, for his part, was all for it.

Thank you James! Crossover? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 27, 2018

If there were ever going to be an opportunity for Deadpool to meet up with the MCU, there’s not team more fitting than the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Merc With a Mouth’s irreverent and hilarious tone would match up perfectly with the rough-around-the-edges Guardians. Deadpool and Rocket particularly seem like they’d be a good fit — we can see Deadpool being all for helping Rocket go for someone’s prosthetic arm — though Deadpool might have to done down the language just a bit if he were popping up in a Guardians film. After all, Deadpool 2 is R-rated as compared to Guardians of the Galaxy‘s PG-13. Seeing Deadpool interact with Groot would be hilarious as well.

While it’s exciting to see that Gunn would be interested in a Deadpool/Guardians crossover, it’s unfortunately just chatter on Twitter at the moment. Disney is looking to purchase Fox, a move that is tantalizing to fans due to the possibility that such a deal would bring the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe under one umbrella but that is far from a done deal. Last week, Comcast Corp confirmed that they are preparing to make a “superior” bid for Fox, something that would derail Disney’s purchase of those same assets.

Even if a crossover were to become more easily possible with a successful Disney purchase of Fox, there’s also the matter of just how feasible it would be, story-wise. After Thanos’s infamous finger snap in Avengers: Infinity War the Guardians largely don’t even exist anymore. Everyone on the team except for Rocket turned to dust when Thanos balanced the universe and we just can’t see Rocket being quite up for Deadpool.

Then again, both Rocket and Deadpool have faced heavy loss and major adversity. A Deadpool/Guardians crossover might end work out better as an epic action film instead.

Deadpool 2 is currently in theaters. The X-Men movie universe will continue when X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.