Deadpool Movie Celebrates Its Four Year Anniversary

Hard to believe that it’s been four years since Deadpool made its way to theaters. Well, the official account of the film made a post to acknowledge the anniversary. Now, we all know that the official anniversary gift of a four-year anniversary is avocado. This echoes the funny T.J. Miller line where he describes the texture of the hero’s face. So, the Internet is better for it. That sort of randomness is kind of why Deadpool won so many fans over during the first movie’s run and why the party kept going during part two. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before fans get another helping of Wade Wilson’s adventures. But, knowing Deadpool, the path to the third film will be anything but traditional.

They wrote on Twitter, “4 years ago, Deadpool hit theaters. Weirdly, the traditional 4 year anniversary gift is fruit so please send (avocado)s our way. (And yes, avocado is a fruit. Weirdly.)”

A big reason why Deadpool was such a big success was 20th Century Fox executive Emma Watts. When she was let go from the company a few weeks ago, series star Ryan Reynolds went to bat for her on social media. He’s never been shy about crediting the people at Fox for allowing Deadpool to get off the ground. Back when it first hit theaters, it seemed like a bit of a risk, but that initial faith was rewarded by monster returns. Reynolds said, “Deadpool would never have happened without Emma Watts. And certainly wouldn’t have been as good. I hope to continue working with her wherever she decides to go.”

4 years ago, Deadpool hit theaters. Weirdly, the traditional 4 year anniversary gift is fruit so please send 🥑s our way. (And yes, 🥑 is a fruit. Weirdly.) pic.twitter.com/XQf207GJ6J — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) February 12, 2020

If there is going to be more Merc with a Mouth sometime soon, Disney hasn’t said anything about it. The actor previously revealed that the next one is in development with Marvel Studios. “Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said late last year. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.” So, everyone will have to stay tuned for more news. There’s going to be all kinds of fresh blood over at Marvel Studios now.