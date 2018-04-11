Marvel Doesn’t Want Movie Deadpool or Ryan Reynolds in Marvel Comics

You would think that there would be some open borders between what fans see in Marvel movies and what they see on the pages of Marvel Comics – but that’s not necessarily the case. The legal hurdles between how a Marvel character is depicting on page versus onscreen can be high obstacles to clear – as has been the case with Deadpool, recently:

That’s artwork by Reilly Brown, who has done artwork for Marvel comic books such as Deadpool and Spider-Man / Deadpool. As Brown details in his caption anecdotes, he tried to sneak both the Deadpool movie costume and a picture of Ryan Reynolds into the books, only to have Marvel lawyers come down on him like a ton of bricks, in both instances.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Without knowing the intricate details of the legalities surrounding all of this, it’s safe to presume that there are probably a lot more hangups in a Marvel comic trying to depict a character from a 20th Century Fox movie. No doubt it’s a lot more porous when it comes to Marvel Comics using Marvel Cinematic Universe likenesses.

The ironic thing is that now 20th Century Fox and Disney have struck a deal that, when completed, will allow the Marvel Cinematic Universe to use every Marvel character, including the X-Men and Fantastic Four rosters that currently belong to Fox. So, in the (near-)future, we’ll probably get to see all kinds of Easter egg references to the movies in the comics – the question is, will Ryan Reynolds still be in the man in the Deadpool mask at that point.

X-Men movies continue with Deadpool 2 in theaters on May 18th. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14th, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2nd, 2019.