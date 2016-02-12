'Thor: Ragnarok' Star Karl Urban Would “Love” to Be In a 'Deadpool' Movie

Karl Urban already made his mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Skurge the Executioner in Thor: Ragnarok but he'd be more than happy to play another role in a another Marvel Universe in a Deadpool sequel.

ComicBook.com attended Fan Days Dallas 2018 where Urban was a guest. The New Zealand native told fans that he'd be eager to join a Deadpool movie if offered, and reminded fans that he played an R-rated comic book hero before Deadpool made it trendy.

"Yes, I will," Urban said. "I'd love to be in a Deadpool movie. I've seen Julian Dennison [who's from] New Zealand was in Deadpool 2. I love Deadpool and I certainly, when I watched the first one I saw that there were similarities, particularly in the opening sequence, that reminded me a lot of, and I think they drew some inspiration from, Dredd, at least cinematographically the way Dredd was shot. Sorry. Dredd was a little bit before it's time in terms of being an "R" rated comic book movie.

"I thought Deadpool was fantastic and Ryan Reynolds is just a beast. Yeah. He did such a good job on that."

There are plenty of hard-nosed mercenary types in Deadpool's life that Urban could certainly bring some of the same energy to that he brought to Dredd and to Skurge.

There is some chance that Urban may reprise his role as Judge Dredd in the upcoming television series Mega-City One.

"I'm not attached to it, although I did have a preliminary round of conversations with them. I am interested in doing it," Urban said during a convention in September. "There are a lot of great stories to tell there. It is up to them. I don't know really where they are in the stages of development. If I get the opportunity, great, otherwise someone else will do it, and we can all see some more Judge Dredd. I did read the comics when I was a kid, as a teenager I read Judge Dredd a lot."

Urban previously told ComicBook.com he would "love to come back and be a part" of Mega-City One "if they write some great material for Dredd, and give him a real purpose and a function."

There's another potentially R-rated major franchise film that Urban could be involved with as well. An upcoming Star Trek movie could go that route under the guidance of Quentin Tarantino, and Urban hopes to be a part of that as well.

"You know what? You have as much information as I do," Urban said at Dallas Fan Days. "All I can really say is that if it does happen, I'd be thrilled to be a part of it and fingers crossed that it is going to happen. And really beyond that, I have heard nothing further about any developments on that front. I know he's directing Once Upon a Time In Hollywood at the moment so he's going to shoot that, do the post-production on that. So any prospective Tarantino movie is a little bit of a distance but I think it would be grand, I'd love to do it."

Would you like to see Karl Urban in a Deadpool movie? Let us know in the comments!