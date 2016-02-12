Deadpool Movie Twitter Jokes At 2020, Shares PoolLog Video

✖

In a rare show of a sign of life, the Deadpool Twitter account has reclaimed its pulse for a Christmas message. The official Twitter account representing the Deadpool movies starring Ryan Reynolds shared a video of a "Pool Log," to celebrate the holiday on December 25. Of course, you won't want to be anywhere near this Pool Log. Playing on the hilarious moment from Billy Madison, it would seem Deadpool left a surprise at someone's door but it really stinks. This fire is not your typical Christmas Yule log. It has quite a surprise inside.

"2020 was a hot mess," the Deadpool Twitter account writes. The Pool Log is almost certainly a bag filled with feces with its top lit on fire, prompting whoever opens the door to react to the sight of it by stepping on it to put out the fire. The result: your shoe, sock, slipper, or bare foot is covered in poo. Classic Deadpool move.

See the tweet from the Deadpool account with the Pool Log video below!

The Deadpool Twitter account is rarely active these days. The last tweet prior to the Pool Log was more than one month ago when a Bob's Burgers gif was shared. This was acknowledging and essentially confirming the hiring of Bob's Burgers writers Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin to write Deadpool 3. Deadpool 3 has not been officially announced by Marvel Studios and does not yet have a release date but is expected to arrive sooner or later with an R-rating with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios at the helm for the first time. Previously, the Deadpool movies were made by Fox prior to Disney purchasing the studio.

Deadpool 3 does not yet have a director.

Whose doorstep do you think Deadpool left his Pool Log at? Certainly Wolverine's, if not just outright Hugh Jackman's, right? Share your predictions in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!