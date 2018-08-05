Stern Pinball Teases Deadpool Pinball Machine in New Video

Deadpool has made his way to the page, to the big screen — and soon, to your local arcade.

Stern Pinball recently released the first promo for their Deadpool-themed pinball machine. You can check out the short teaser, which basically features close-ups of the machine with various smooth jazz audio, can be found above.

Fans had been speculating about a Deadpool pinball machine for quite some time, after it was revealed earlier this year that Stern has the license to the Marvel Comics character. And while it’s unclear exactly what else the machine will include, it’s safe to assume that fans can expect some sort of irreverent features on the machine. The machine is expected to be released sometime later this year.

Outside of currently appearing in several comic series, the future of Deadpool is a bit of an enigma right now. An animated television adaptation of the character was in the works at FX, but was cancelled by Marvel earlier this year. And with the Disney/Fox deal closer than ever to becoming a reality, fans have already begun to wonder what Deadpool’s live-action future could be in the Marvel Studios space.

“We’ll see.” Stefan Kapicic, who plays Colossus in the franchise, explained earlier this year. “You know those are the are the questions we cannot answer because we don’t know what is going to happen. But you know, Deadpool is such a successful franchise, so whoever takes over, I don’t think they’re going to change anything – and I don’t it that to be changed because you know Deadpool is Deadpool. It needs to stay R-Rated. You don’t want to destroy something that created so much money and first of all, you need to satisfy fans. So if they make that mistake, they’re going to (Colossus voice) need to fight dirty.”

“[Disney CEO] Bob Iger didn’t deliver this unprecedented level of historic success for Disney by accident.” Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld told ComicBook.com last year. “This man gets it. He understands the culture and more importantly he understands the concerns of the fans. Addressing the Deadpool issue right out of the gate gets high marks and in all honesty, why would they mess with the success that Ryan Reynolds has achieved as Deadpool? The next person I encounter that tells me they want a neutered version of Ryan’s Deadpool will be the first person to express that to me. So smart of Iger to lay that foundation of trust and I for one am so appreciative. It definitely alleviated a concerned Deadpool base.”

The all-new Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut releases to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 21.