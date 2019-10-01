Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Apologizes to Endgame’s Karen Gillan for Trash Talk

What’s better than beating your friend and fellow movie star at fantasy football? How about throwing some shade by acting like they actually won the game just to make them feel even more defeated? That’s Ryan Reynolds‘ strategy this weekend after beating Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan in the the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League. The two exchanged heated trash talk videos last week ahead of their matchup and, now that Reynolds has taken home the W, he’s back on social media with another great dig at Gillan.

Reynolds, who remains undefeated in the Superhero League (put on by ESPN’s Matthew Berry and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo), knocked Gillan down to an overall 1-3 record with this victory, beating her by 20 points. However, if you didn’t follow the league itself, you’d think Reynolds lost the game due to his apology video.

The Deadpool star shared a video on Twitter Tuesday morning, apologizing to Gillan for all of the mean things he said in his trash talk video. He also offered her congratulations on winning the game, saying he was glad to lose to such a wonderful rival. It’s a sweet video, but knowing that Reynolds actually won the game puts a hilarious spin on the whole thing.

Congrats @karengillan on your big win this weekend. Couldn’t be happier to lose out to one of @marvel’s true class acts. Well done. @AGBOfilms pic.twitter.com/Ej5zLkdwRQ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 29, 2019

“So first I want to unreservedly apologize to Karen Gillan for my trash talk, that was not kind. I’d also like to offer her my huge congratulations for her win this week,” Reynolds says in the video. “That is right, she beat me fair and square. And you know something, I’m especially proud to be beaten by Karen because she is a great person and she is from one of my favorite places on Earth. She’s from Scotland, which has always felt like a second home to me. I’ve never been there but I love Hugh Jackman, and Pixar’s Brave, and Lucky Charms, all kinds of stuff. But I just want to say thanks again for the great competition, Karen. You killed it, you were amazing. And I look forward to seeing everybody next week.”

After four weeks of competition, Reynolds is one of only three fantasy owners with an undefeated record in the 14 team AGBO league. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt are also 4-0 at this point. That will change this week though, as Reynolds and Pratt go head-to-head for the first time. The league also includes Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr.

You can keep up with the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League and learn more about the charities they’re playing for by heading to the league’s home page here.