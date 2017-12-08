Ryan Reynolds Shows Off His Mom’s ‘Deadpool’ Tattoos

It seems that Ryan Reynold’s mom is as supportive of her son as he jokes about.

In the reveal of a promotional video for the Untitled Deadpool Sequel, Reynolds said on Twitter that his mother did not have much room left on her face for the tattoos that accompanied a tease for the new movie.

He then took to Instagram to show that she did, indeed, have some space left for three of the four images that are available for fans to get to show their support.

His mother also sported (assumed to be fake) tattoos of a spider web on her neck — perhaps as a callback to Deadpool’s comic mancrush on Spider-Man — as well as the name of her three children on her chin, “Canuck Life” as a moustache to reference his native Canada, as well as “Blake Rules” above her eyebrows to make mention of her daughter-in-law Blake Lively.

The three Deadpool tattoos are part of the promotional tour for the forthcoming, Untitled Deadpool Sequel that is set to hit theaters in Summer 2018.

In the video, Reynolds is voiced-over by a female speaking Portuguese: “But, let’s talk options because this is one decision you’re going to be stuck with for a while. Love, like the love I have for my right hand…and nude samba dancing. Family, specifically, your Mom. God, she makes an amazing breakfast. Pride, for your country and its leading export, supermodels. Prison, whether it’s your first time or your last, its where you get the best cuddles.”

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on June 1, 2018. Other upcoming X-Men movies include The New Mutants on April 13, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.