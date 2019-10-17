Deadpool Video Shows Ryan Reynolds Pranking His Makeup Team

It has been a busy Summer for Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds as the beginning of the season brought Detective Pikachu and the later months brought a seismic change to his franchise. Despite all that activity, one thing has remained a constant for the actor, his love of pranking people. He’s been joking on Instagram about his wife and his close friend Hugh Jackman non-stop for a couple of months now. A short video clip posted on the official Deadpool movie Twitter account shows that the hilarity doesn’t just extend to family and friends. It can bleed over into work as well. One day in the makeup trailer, Reynolds thought it would be funny to play a prank on the staff. But, judging by the reactions, it doesn’t seem like they shared his enthusiasm for the bit.

Transforming the star into Wade Wilson takes a ton of effort. His facial features undergo a massive change after an accident in the first movie. The sequels stay with that change as part of their continuity. Reynolds still finds some ways to get his face in there as well. So, the normal application process can be a huge time commitment. The star looks at his face after a time-lapse of all that grueling work and thinks it is not up to snuff. A wave of horror kind of washes over the effects staff as he starts pulling at his face. Then when he removes some of it, Bill Corso is about a step below livid. Everyone has to take a moment to leave the room and regroup. It’s funny in a terrible sort of way, but they probably didn’t hold it against him.

#TBT to that time during #Deadpool2 when Bill Corso showed Maximum Restraint by not strangling @VancityReynolds. pic.twitter.com/jzmpHdLJ9V — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) October 17, 2019

Taking time to regroup has been a bit of a theme for the franchise here as Fox was acquired by Disney over the Summer. This immediately pushed a number of questions right to the forefront of the discussion in entertainment circles. What will happen to the X-Men and Fantastic Four? Perhaps more interestingly, what exactly happens with Deadpool now that he might intersect with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, Reynolds made the trek to Marvel Studios this week and had a joke about auditioning for the part of Tony Stark on tap.

All of the Deadpool installments have been R-Rated which is new territory for the MCU and Disney really in a broader sense. How would a series that prides itself on more adult content and jokes mesh with the decidedly PG-13 tone of the other Marvel Studios films? There has been no indication of where this will lead yet. But, many fans are taking the meeting as a good sign in general. The franchise’s future seems a bit like a no-brainer because of the fans’ love for Reynolds and the character in particular. Money is there to be made, and you should expect the corporations in charge to keep that series going.

“The plan and the hope is that Marvel allows us to continue Deadpool in his R-rated universe that he lives in and also, hopefully over time, we get to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well,” Deadpool writer Paul Wernick said during a recent interview.