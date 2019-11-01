Ryan Reynolds Shocked By Amazing Deadpool Cosplay

Halloween week is still rolling as many people share their costumes from Thursday night’s excitement. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds couldn’t help but share one small fan’s take on the character. Now, the actor was a little shocked by the ending of this particular Halloween video for reasons that are sufficiently spooky once you see for yourself. The kid strolls out of a room and his parent asks to see them without the mask. Now, here’s the curveball, when the kid removes that part of the costume, out pops a very weirdly realistic version of Reynolds’ face and a voice clip of the Deadpool star. Now, obviously some technology-based shenanigans are afoot. But, still, nobody was expecting that at the end of the video and the people commenting below in the thread absolutely agree with the actors subtle, “WTF.” in the quote tweet of the video. He, like most of the people watching, have a ton of questions.

If you think the Merc with a Mouth is popular now, just wait until he gets his first adventure under the Marvel Studios umbrella. Reynolds actually revealed that he had a trip to the headquarters on social media recently. He posted a photo of him in front of the Marvel logo with a caption joking about auditioning for the role of Tony Stark. That’s all classic Reynolds at this point, but it does have fans wondering what exactly comes next for the star. Months have passed since the last bit of news concerning Deadpool’s next outing. Disney is laser-focused on new franchises and Disney+ launching in a matter of days. But, with that one Instagram post people immediately began to wonder what was next.

It seems like not long ago Disney had dropped the news of their acquisition of 20th Century Fox. From that moment forward everyone has wondered what would happen with the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Deadpool as they relate to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The plan is in place, but fans will just have to wait for further details about Deadpool’s next steps. One thing is for certain, there will be more, because the franchise has been wildly successful for Fox.

“The plan and the hope is that Marvel allows us to continue Deadpool in his R-rated universe that he lives in and also, hopefully over time, we get to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well,” Deadpool writer Paul Wernick explained in a recent interview.

His co-writer, Rhett Reese also commented, “Marvel’s a rich universe of both heroes and also, wonderfully, villains, so we would love to see Deadpool enter that universe in a fun way. It’s just about figuring out how and when. [Plus] Ryan [Reynolds] is very busy and the transition has delayed everything because you just don’t know. [Marvel Studios] is figuring out the next version of the MCU obviously and that’s its own beast. Then you throw Deadpool in there and the X-Men and stuff, and it’s crazy.”