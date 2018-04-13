Deadpool Sells Out For DEVOUR And Unicorns

Looks like the merc with a mouth has sold out to Devour a unicorn.

Okay, wait, that’s not quite right. Ah, see the mistake now, Deadpool sold out for DEVOUR sandwiches and loves unicorns. Gotcha, that makes much more sense. Deadpool is going all in on DEVOUR meals, and in his mission to highlight the greatness of their food offerings brought along a Unicorn, because who doesn’t love Unicorns?

According to this new video, there’s at least one person who isn’t feeling them. Unfortunately, Deadpool made off with the lunch and left her in charge of the Unicorn. How is she supposed to feed him DP? Nice work.

“I always told myself I’d never sell out,” Deadpool commented, “But daddy needs to bring home the

bacon. In more ways than one.”

You can check out the new ad in the video above, and you can find out more about DEVOUR sandwiches below.

“DEVOUR sandwiches have nothing to hide: each is packaged open-faced, so what you see is what you get. That means premium cuts of tender meats mixed with soon-to- be melted gooey cheeses loaded atop toasted, golden brown bread. Mouthwatering flavors include the age-old classic Philly Cheesesteak, a remix of a traditional grilled cheese with Buffalo Chicken, Sweet and Smoky Pork, also known as BBQ on the go, and the dream team of Turkey Bacon and Ranch. Still not sold? We repeat: BACON.”

“We created our DEVOUR sandwiches to satisfy real cravings,” said Katy Marshall, Marketing and Sales Lead for Springboard, the new Kraft Heinz platform dedicated to nurturing, scaling, and accelerating growth of disruptive food brands, including DEVOUR. “We believe you shouldn’t have to compromise taste for convenience, so we designed our new sandwiches to taste like food you would find at a restaurant. You would never believe that our new sandwiches come from a microwave. Taste for yourself.”

Unfortunately, you won’t get a Unicorn when you head to the grocery store, but the good news is you can pick up a DEVOUR sandwich for just $3.50. Sure it doesn’t have al light-up horn, but hey, at least you won’t be hungry right?

If you want your own version of Deadpool riding a Unicorn, you can check out this amazing plush version from Kidrobot. Seriously, that expression on his face is priceless.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.