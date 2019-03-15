Someone Has Removed All of Deadpool’s Bones

The Merc with a Mouth has been put in some pretty outrageous circumstances in the pages of Marvel Comics — but the newest issue of his solo comic takes things to a whole other level.

Spoilers for this month’s Deadpool #10 below!

The issue opens with Deadpool being beaten to the punch on several of his assassin jobs, but not being able to figure out exactly who was behind it. In several different situations, Wade arrived to the scene of his almost-crime, only to find everyone already murdered — and, unbeknownst to him, the phrase “Good Night” written out in blood.

Eventually, Deadpool learns that Good Night is the name of the assassin who has been stealing his thunder, and Blind Al suggests that he set some sort of trap for the man. Deadpool does exactly that, having Bob the Hydra Agent serve as bait in an empty warehouse.

Bob and Deadpool wait a long, long time, during which they talk about food, Bob’s kids, and even Lost. But just when they aren’t expecting it, Good Night arrives and begins beating Deadpool.

After a fair share of quips and punches, Deadpool passes out, waking up pinned to the wall by Good Night. As Good Night reveals, he’s been aiming to hurt Deadpool because Deadpool hurt him as a child, and it certainly looks like he’s following through on that promise.

That’s right — Wade Wilson’s bones have been removed from his body.

There’s no telling exactly how Deadpool will get out of this predicament, although it is a little amusing when placed against the recent standalone story that had Wade literally losing his heart. And if the opening page of the comic – which alludes to Deadpool murdering a young boy’s parents in front of him, Batman-style – is any indication, then Good Night will be putting up one hell of a fight.

“Deadpool’s gone through A LOT these past few years, and while he’s accomplished a lot, the merc with the mouth may have taken his eye off his mercenary business for a bit too long,” series editor Jake Thomas said in a press release when the series was first announced. “So how does a soldier for hire get business back up and running? The only way Deadpool knows how: Maximum effort, reasonable rates.”

“Before I pitched Rocket Raccoon back in 2013, I tried to get Deadpool. haha,” writer Skottie Young explained at the time. “But he was spoken for so I said ‘well, I can kind of have a similar vibe for Rocket, just cleaned up a bit.’ So my head was already in that place.”

Deadpool #10 is available in stores now. Issue #11 will be available on April 3rd.