Custom Deadpool SUV Will Slice Through Traffic

Deadpool is on an inevitable road to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the car he is taking to get there might be beyond anyone’s wildest dreams! A Deadpool car has been spotted on the road and while it doesn’t belong to Ryan Reynolds or the foul-mouthed character he has become best known for playing, one fan seems to be taking his fandom of the Rob Liefeld creation to the next level. A Mitsubishi SUV has been repainted and completely overhauled on its exterior to be a Deadpool fan vehicle, one which the biggest fans of the character will certainly marvel at.

The ride which required Maximum Effort to bring to life is driving around in the wild. There is no word of where this car can be found but someone did manage to snag a picture of it.

Check out the photo of the Deadpool ride which is slicing through traffic as it was posted to Reddit below.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are the geniuses behind the stories and humor of the Deadpool movies, something they brought back to the Zombieland world for Zombieland: Double Tap. Wernick and Reese already looking forward to the inevitable Deadpool 3 in the MCU. While the duo admited to ComicBook.com in October of 2019 that they have not yet met with Marvel Studios for the project, they’re in constant contact with Reynolds as it nears.

“We’re in touch with Ryan,” Wernick said. “We’ve got several projects with him. Moving forward, we’ve got 6 Underground on Netflix coming out in December with Ryan. Then, we’re rewriting Clue for him right now, which will hopefully shoot in the spring. We’ve got a few other things brewing with him, not including Deadpool, which will hopefully could come to the surface real soon.”

Of course, it all circles back to work with Marvel. “Ryan’s our muse. We would do everything with Ryan, every single project, if we could,” Wernick says. “We just love him so much. He’s a brilliant actor and a dear friend. Yeah. When that text comes, we will open final draft and start with the title page of Deadpool 3.”

