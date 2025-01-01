Deadpool/Wolverine #1 Review – A Delightfully Chaotic Marvel Team-Up

Whenever Marvel brings together Deadpool and Wolverine, chaos always follows, and it’s almost always entertaining. With the MCU bringing that delightful chaos to the big screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, it seems like a perfect time for the duo to come back for another adventure in the comics that got this started in the first place, and that adventure is fittingly titled Deadpool/Wolverine #1. While the team-up sticks to a classic formula, there’s a welcome change in the dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine throughout that shakes things up, and the artwork is sensational. All in all, no fan of either character will want to let this one pass them by.

Few seem as locked in with a character as writer Benjamin Percy, bringing out the classic elements fans love about Wolverine while not making it feel like a caricature. That’s especially true when characters like Maverick, Deadpool, and others that have extensive history with Logan are also in the picture. Speaking of Maverick, some of those scenes were my favorites of the entire issue, and it would seem we are poised to get even more of those moving forward.

Speaking of Logan, Joshua Cassara and Guru-eFX deliver a Logan for the ages here. Those classic (and brutal) Wolverine vibes are here in spades, and yet this still feels like a modern Logan in terms of style and approach. The grisly action hits you in the face, and paired with Joe Sabino’s brilliant lettering creates some truly visceral moments between the two frenemies. In fact, neither one even needs to be doing anything to catch your attention, as just watching Logan’s healing factor work its magic is oddly and disturbingly captivating.

This has been largely Wolverine-centric, but there are two people listed in the title, so let’s shift focus to good old Wade Wilson. As the book’s co-star, Deadpool is actually the character to make the biggest first impression, as the merc with a mouth gets an action packed sequence to himself early on. In keeping with Wade’s rep, it’s hilarious, resulting in a body being used like a missile.

Aside from one rather brief sequence later on, this is the only time we see Deadpool being his normal ridiculously jovial self. That might be a negative to some, but I actually found it a welcome change of pace. It shifted the dynamic between the two in a major way, with Logan having to reign Wade in as opposed to Logan being the uncontrollable berserker.

It also showcases Deadpool’s skillset and effectiveness in this chosen profession. Fans have seen Deadpool bumble his way through a mission and come out on top simply due to his ability to survive just about anything, but we don’t often get to see that skillset operating at peak efficiency. It’s a welcome change, and gives this familiar team-up just enough fresh energy to keep you hooked. Speaking of hooked, that ending is surely something all X-Men fans will want to pay attention to, and that complicates things in a major way moving forward.

Deadpool/Wolverine doesn’t shake the foundations of what a superhero team-up is supposed to be, but it’s also an example of bringing something new to a longtime formula and creating something delightful in the process, and fans will find plenty to enjoy if they decide to tag along.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Published by: Marvel Comics



Written by: Benjamin Percy



Art by: Joshua Cassara



Colors by: Guru-eFX



Letters by: Joe Sabino

