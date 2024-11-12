Disney+ Deadpool Collection Is Missing a Movie (But It’s Easy to See Why)

Months after its record-breaking theatrical debut — which led to the biggest R-rated box office haul in history — Deadpool & Wolverine has finally made its way to its streaming home on Disney+. The once-family friendly streaming service is now the only place to watch all of the very R-rated Deadpool movies, including the new adventure from Marvel Studios that puts Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman side-by-side in a fight to save the cast-offs of the multiverse.

There’s no doubt that the streaming premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine will deliver massive viewership to Disney+. The streamer even has a collection for the entire Deadpool franchise, so fans can easily explore everything Wade Wilson has to offer. However, that Deadpool Collection on Disney+ is hilariously missing one key chapter to the on-screen story of the Merc with the Mouth.

If you look at the Deadpool Collection on Disney+, you’ll notice that the widely hated X-Men Origins: Wolverine is missing from the bunch. The three films in the actual Deadpool trilogy are present on the list, along with a behind-the-scenes feature from Deadpool & Wolverine.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine isn’t technically a Deadpool movie, and it certainly doesn’t live up to the standards of the current films that Ryan Reynolds has worked hard to bring to life, so it makes sense that it’s missing from the list. That said, it’s arguably the most important movie in terms of creating the Deadpool we have today.

Reynolds has long been a fan of the Deadpool character, but it was the complete failure of Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins that really kickstarted his crusade to do Deadpool justice on the big screen. In the first act of the movie, fans saw just how great Reynolds was for the role, but the character’s mouth was sewn shut and he was given a look at the still gets jokes to this day.

That movie ultimately drove Reynolds to get a real Deadpool movie made. In Deadpool 2, he quite literally kills the Origins version of himself on-screen. Everyone hates the film, especially those involved, but it’s hard to argue just how much impact it had on Deadpool’s big screen life. It’s also the film that launched the friendship between Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

What makes the X-Men Origins: Wolverine snub from Disney’s Deadpool Collection so funny is the fact that the the movie is streaming on Disney+. It’s right there on the same services with the other Reynolds Deadpool films, which means that omitting it is definitely a choice, not a happy accident.