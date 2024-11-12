How to Stream Deadpool & Wolverine and More Marvel Movies

Praise Marvel Jesus, because Deadpool & Wolverine is now available to stream at home. After overtaking Joker as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time with nearly $1.4 billion at the global box office, the Marvel Studios sequel became available to rent or buy digitally in October before being released on 4K UHD and Blu-ray as a set of matching steelbooks. But if you’ve been holding out until you could stream Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+ for free, the wait is over.

Keep reading below for more details on all the ways you can watch Deadpool & Wolverine online, plus where to watch the Deadpool movies and where to stream Marvel movies that are featured in a crossover between the Fox-verse and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Streaming Guide

When can I watch Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney Plus?

You can stream Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+ starting Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Watch Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Deadpool & Wolverine

After streaming Deadpool & Wolverine, Disney+ subscribers can watch Assembled: The Making of Deadpool & Wolverine. The hour-long documentary is now available on Disney+ and goes behind the scenes of the making of the movie with stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Levy, and more.

Is there a Disney Plus Free Trial in November 2024?

Disney has discontinued the Disney+ free trial. Disney+ subscriptions start at $9.99 per month (Disney+ Basic with ads) or $15.99 per month for Disney+ Premium (no ads).



Other options include the $10.99/mo plan (Disney Bundle Duo Basic: Disney+ with ads and Hulu with ads), $19.99/mo (Disney Bundle Duo Premium: ad-free Disney+ and Hulu), $16.99/mo (Disney Bundle Trio Basic, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads), or the priciest plan at $26.99/mo (Disney Bundle Trio Premium for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads). In addition, subscribers can bundle Disney+, Hulu, and Max with ads for $16.99/mo, or Disney+, Hulu, and Max with no ads for $29.99/mo.

Where can I watch Deadpool and Wolverine Without Disney Plus?

If you don’t have a Disney+ subscription, you can watch Deadpool & Wolverine online by renting or buying the movie for $19.99 on digital platforms, including Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu).



Both the physical and digital releases feature hours of extras, including a gag reel, deleted scenes, and an audio commentary.

Is Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney Plus in IMAX Enhanced?

No, Deadpool & Wolverine is currently not among the MCU movies available to watch in IMAX’s expanded aspect of 1.90:1. However, the movie is available in 4K Ultra HD and HDR10 with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.

Where to watch the Deadpool movies

Deadpool (2016)

The first Deadpool was Ryan Reynolds’ second crack at the Merc with a Mouth following 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Directed by Tim Miller, the movie pits mercenary Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) against Francis/Ajax (Ed Skrein) after he undergoes Weapon X’s Workshop program.

Where to watch Deadpool: Disney+ and Max

Deadpool 2 (2018)

The sequel to the first one, Wade Wilson joins forces with X-Force to save his fiancée Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) while pursued by the time-traveling cybernetic mutant soldier Cable (Josh Brolin).

Where to watch Deadpool 2: Disney+

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

When the Time Variance Authority’s Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) informs Wade that Earth-10005 will be erased from existence following the death of his universe’s anchor being — the Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) who died a hero in 2017’s Logan — he teams up with the “worst” Wolverine variant (Jackman) to save his world.

Where to watch the Wolverine movies

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

The Fox-made prequel to the X-Men movies reveals Logan’s past: how William Stryker (Danny Huston) and the Weapon X program turned him into the ultimate killing machine, his complex relationship with Victor Creed/Sabretooth (Liev Schreiber), and his encounters with Wade Wilson/Weapon XI (Reynolds) and the mutant Gambit (Taylor Kitsch).

Where to watch X-Men Origins: Wolverine: Disney+ and Max

The Wolverine (2013)

Set after the events of X-Men: The Last Stand, Logan is left more vulnerable than ever when he travels to modern day Japan and battles the Silver Samurai (Hiroyuki Sanada).



Where to watch The Wolverine: Disney+

Logan (2017)

In the near future, a weary Logan is suffering adamantium poisoning as he cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives — the bone-clawed Laura (Dafne Keen) — who is pursued by Pierce (Boyd Holbrook) and the Reapers, the paramilitary force of Dr. Rice (Richard E. Grant) and the anti-mutant Transigen.

Where to watch Logan: Disney+ and FX Now

How to watch Deadpool & Wolverine and every MCU movie in chronological order

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Spider-Man: Homecoming Black Panther Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Spider-Man: Far From Home Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Spider-Man: No Way Home Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania The Marvels Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel movies to watch after Deadpool & Wolverine

In the Void, Deadpool and Wolverine encounter heroes from timelines pruned by the TVA: the Human Torch (Chris Evans), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and Blade (Wesley Snipes).

Fantastic Four (2005)

The Human Torch flames on for the first time when a cosmic space accident transforms four astronauts — Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd), Sue Storm (Jessica Alba), Johnny Storm (Evans), and Ben Grimm (Michael Chiklis) — into the super-powered Fantastic Four, who must come together to defeat the diabolical Doctor Doom (Julian McMahon).

Where to watch Fantastic Four: Disney+

Elektra (2005)

The spinoff of 2003’s Daredevil follows the world’s most lethal assassin, restored to life after sustaining mortal wounds at the hands of Bullseye (Colin Farrell). With her martial arts skills and Kimagure — the ability to see into the future — Elektra’s latest assignment pits her against assassins sent by The Hand.

Where to watch Elektra: Max

The Blade trilogy (1998-2004)

Snipes stars as Blade, the vampire hunter: a half-mortal, half-immortal Daywalker who battles armies of blood suckers with his mentor Whistler (Kris Kristofferson).



Where to watch Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004): The Blade trilogy is currently unavailable to stream online, but you can rent or buy the movies individually or as a three-movie collection on Prime Video and Fandango at Home.





