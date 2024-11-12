Marvel Celebrates Deadpool & Wolverine Disney+ Debut With Funny New Scene

Today’s the day you can stream Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+, and Marvel Studios has released a special scene to celebrate the occasion. Deadpool & Wolverine was the only Marvel movie to make it to theaters this year, and it’s safe to say it did not disappoint. The reunion of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the big screen is what fans had been calling for. As with all Marvel movies, after their theatrical run is complete, they then transition over to Disney+. So if you are one of the rare people not to make it to a theater to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, you can enjoy it from the comfort of your home starting today.

The new scene released for Deadpool & Wolverine‘s premiere on Disney+ features the Merc With a Mouth and Blind Al sitting on a couch, actually watching Deadpool & Wolverine together. Blind Al reaches over and sticks her hand in the Wolverine popcorn bucket resting in Deadpool’s lap. Of course, it’s a provocative gesture and goes against the type of family friendly content one would find on the Disney streaming app. Deadpool slowly glances over at Blind Al and says, “Welcome to Disney+.”

Disney+ previews 2025 shows including Daredevil, Ironheart, and Andor

Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t the only thing Disney+ is hyping today. The streamer also released a sizzle reel featuring the different shows arriving in 2025. One of the first shows featured in the Disney+ 2025 trailer is Ironheart starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart, reprising her role from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Next up is Season 4 of the Hulu original The Bear and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, premiering in December. As far as other big franchises go, we have Goosebumps: The Vanishing premiering January 2025 on Disney+, Alien: Earth on Hulu/Disney+, the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again, Glen Powell as a disgraced college quarterback in Chad Powers, Season 2 of Andor, the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu/Disney+, and Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Ryan Reynolds previously teased that more Deadpool could be on the way. In October Reynolds shared a photo of himself on Instagram Stories in the Deadpool costume, captioned “That was fun today.” A second picture, of Reynolds and Blind Al actress Leslie Uggams in front of a festive-looking version of their characters’ apartments, is captioned “Got to see the gorgeous, legendary, one and only, @leslieuggams1.”

From the looks of it, this secret Deadpool project was most likely the filming of the scene we watched above, especially when you consider Leslie Uggams is also featured in the photos. Fans will have to wait and see where the Merc With a Mouth will pop up next in the MCU.