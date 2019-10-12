Deadpool Writers Unsure of Future With Marvel Studios

Before too long, Deadpool is bound to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The powers that be have already expressed interest in bringing the foul-mouthed character over, so it’s a matter of the time before the Merc with a Mouth fights alongside the likes of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and the rest of the Avengers. The questions that do remain, however, is how and when Marvel Studios plans to bring the character over. In one recent interview, Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick aren’t entirely sure of the answers — they just hope to do the movie right whenever the time comes.

“The plan and the hope is that Marvel allows us to continue Deadpool in his R-rated universe that he lives in and also, hopefully over time, we get to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well,” Wernick told io9 in an interview supporting the duo’s work on Zombieland: Double Tap.

According to Reese, that’s all undetermined as it stands now. “Marvel’s a rich universe of both heroes and also, wonderfully, villains, so we would love to see Deadpool enter that universe in a fun way. It’s just about figuring out how and when,” Reese added.

“[Plus] Ryan [Reynolds] is very busy and the transition has delayed everything because you just don’t know,” the writer continued. “[Marvel Studios] is figuring out the next version of the MCU obviously and that’s its own beast. Then you throw Deadpool in there and the X-Men and stuff, and it’s crazy.”

Wernick signed off on the line of questioning by pointing out the two have stayed in contact with Reyolds and they all agree the next Deadpool film “deserves a wonderful, great idea.” The writers the three will texts “back and forth” until that idea comes to fruition.

As for an R-rated Deadpool movie from Marvel Studios, studio head honcho Kevin Feige previously seemed to confirm he was willing to keep the Reynolds-led franchise continue in its current format.

