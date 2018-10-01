‘Luke Cage’ Star Mike Colter Comments on Possibility of ‘Defenders 2’

The early events of the Marvel and Netflix series all led to the heroes teaming up to take on the Hand in The Defenders, bringing together Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

But there are doubts that Marvel Television or Netflix has plans to followup on the series, especially after it didn’t do as well as the individual hero’s shows. And Mike Colter himself has doubts. The actor appeared at Baltimore Comic Con this weekend when a fan asked about the possibility of The Defenders 2, prompting an interesting response from Colter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That crowd wasn’t loud enough for Defenders 2, sorry,” Colter said, but when the audience popped louder, he relented. “Alright, alright, maybe we can do something.”

Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb spoke about the possibility of a second season of Defenders, debunking that they never planned to make more episodes.

“All we’ve ever said is that there are no plans right now [to do more]. It doesn’t mean that it’s off the table. And it doesn’t mean that it even has to be with the original characters that were in the first Defenders,” Loeb said to EW.

While elaborating, Loeb teased that there could be more characters involved in the series than previously anticipated.

“There are lots of Avengers, and through that, you should be able to ascertain that there may be lots of Defenders. No one at any time referred to them as ‘The Defenders’ — they didn’t wear a little ‘D’ on their belts, and they didn’t go to a building that had a big ‘Defenders’ [sign] in the air. They were four mismatched heroes who were joined by a lot of the other heroes that are in the stories that we do on Netflix, but that was that particular story.”

Fans were still upset over Netflix’s apparent lack of support, as they recently renamed a Facebook page that was dedicated to the Defenders to a more generic page.

But Loeb said they cannot make announcements along the same line as their movie counterparts, trying to dispel the rumor that hope for Defenders 2 is dead.

“Unlike the movie studio, which can announce a Captain Marvel movie will be out in 2019, the television studio will always be beholden to our networks, and so if our networks want another season of Iron Fist, we’re ready to go,” he said. “We’re just waiting for the answer.”

Fans can watch the next part in Marvel’s TV saga when Daredevil Season 3 premieres on October 19th.

[h/t Fandom Spotlite]