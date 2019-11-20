Did Captain Marvel Just Kill An Avenger?

Kelly Thompson teased that The Last Avenger arc wasn’t going to play around, and after reading Captain Marvel #12 it’s safe to say she wasn’t kidding. For those unfamiliar, The Last Avenger arc kicks off this week, which has Carol attacking and attempting to kill the Avengers for some mysterious reason, and she gets a new costume to go with her darker mission. We’re still not sure why she’s trying to kill her teammates in the Avengers, but regardless o the why, she just might have taken out her first target in Captain Marvel #12, and we’ve got the full rundown on all the details below. Obviously spoilers incoming for the issue, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

Early in the issue, we see Thor cleaning snow from Avengers Celestial headquarters before he is sent flying. More blows are traded with his mystery opponent before he realizes it is none other than Captain Marvel, his friend, and teammate, and after he asks her to stop and back down, she lets him know that’s not happening.

They continue to trade punches, hammer blows, and power blasts across the world, and at one point Thor seems to have the upper hand after a powerful blast from Mjolnir. That’s when Carol sends a huge photon blast directly at Mjolnir, sending it careening away into space.

Thor commands his hammer back to his hand, but the hammer seems to have completely vanished into space, and Carol uses the opportunity to blast Thor with a massive blast, knocking him out completely.

At that point, she says “it’s done”, and then we see her next in the Ruins of New Arctilan, where she tells a mysterious figure “you commanded me to deliver to you the dead body of Thor, God of Thunder.”

That’s when she holds up Thor’s decapitated head that features a trail of blood emerging from his mouth, with Carol adding “I hope his head will suffice…”

So, it would seem Cap just beheaded Thor, and this is simply the beginning of her hunt. You can check out the spoiler images above. As for why she’s doing this, that mystery is still unknown, but we can’t wait to find out more.

Captain Marvel #12 is written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Lee Garbett, with colors by Tamra Bonvillain and letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles, and you can find the official description for the issue below.

“CAPTAIN MARVEL VERSUS THE AVENGERS! Captain Marvel has fought off alien hordes. Rescued X-Men. Punched Thanos in the face. Literally saved the world. She now faces her greatest challenge: kill the Avengers. Has one of the world’s most powerful heroes gone dark? But why? And what does this mean for Carol…for the world? Life on earth will never be the same. Kelly Thompson teams up with Eisner-nominated artist Lee Garbett for a brand-new arc – and a bold new direction!”

Captain Marvel #12 is in comic stores now, and you can find our full review of the issue right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics and Captain Marvel!