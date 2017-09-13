Did Marvel Just Kill The Black Cat?

Marvel Legacy is all about bringing characters back into the fold, but they might have just killed off a fan favorite before it can even get started.

Spoilers incoming for The Defenders #5, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The city has been split between the leadership two prominent figures of the criminal underworld, those figures being Felicia Hardy (the Black Cat) and Diamondback (Willis Stryker). Splitting the duties though wasn’t working for one of them, and well, their fragile relationship seems to have ended badly.

Black Cat returns to her loft after a hard day running the city, only to discover she isn’t the only one there. Turns out Diamondback had the same idea and even decided to take a shower and freshen up while he waited for her to arrive. See, Diamondback has been on the run from the cops and decides he needs to pull off a power move to re-establish control.

The two discuss just why he’s there, with Diamondback coming to the conclusion that “Kingpin ain’t a co-title”. When Black Cat happily exclaims he’s correct, Diamondback offers up a surprising response, saying”See, yer actin like it’s you…”

When Black Cat lays out the facts, Diamondback doesn’t utter a word, pulling the trigger on his pistol and shooting Black Cat in the stomach. He follows that up with several more shots, 8 in total, all the while saying “Guys I know said you was an Inhuman or somethin…knew you were nothing.”

Though the Defenders hear the shots, it might be too late for Black Cat. Still, never count Felicia Hardy out.

You can view the spoiler images from the book in the gallery.

The Defenders #5 is written by Brian Michael Bendis with art by David Marquez. You can find the official description below.

The Punisher strikes! With the mean streets of Marvel more dangerous than ever, what could possibly make Frank Castle turn on his fellow vigilantes? Don’t they all want the same thing? Another dangerous chapter of the hottest new team in all of comics!

The Defenders #5 is in comic shops now.