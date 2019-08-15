Did Paul Rudd Let Slip Ant-Man 3 Is Coming?

After a decade of building franchises with outstanding box office success, Marvel Studios is currently suffering from an embarrassment of riches. When they announced their slate of Phase 4 films, the slate was mostly filled with new titles including Black Widow, Eternals, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

This meant that anticipated announcements for Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, and Ant-Man 3 are still a ways away, but that doesn’t mean Marvel Studios has plans for them. According to one report of an actor who might have spoken too soon, a third Ant-Man movie could be just around the corner.

Take this with a grain of salt, but Paul Rudd reportedly said that the script for Ant-Man 3 was finished when asked by a fan, telling them not to worry about it. But when the fan explained to another person what he said, Rudd backtracked and said that he just wanted to see how fast the rumor would spread.

This story comes from a reader tip to The Weekly Planet podcast in which a fan sent an email to the hosts, claiming to visit the set of Ghostbusters 2020 where it’s filming in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The podcast itself, which used to be loosely associated with ComicBookMovie, did not endorse this information.

So, yeah, make sure that grain is a massive one.

There’s a chance that even more future projects for the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be unveiled at the Disney D23 Expo next week, and it’s possible Ant-Man 3 could be revealed there. But Rudd is well versed in the business of keeping secrets when it comes to the superhero franchise, so it’s hard to believe that any of this actually lines up and that a script for the film is already completed.

Director Peyton Reed has not been shy about his plans to make a trilogy of films, explaining that there have been threads in each film that sets up the next one.

“I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul [Rudd] were reworking the script on the first movie,” Reed said. “In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground.”

Reed added, “There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

Ant-Man 3 is not currently on the schedule for release from Marvel Studios.