Disney CEO Congratulates ‘Black Panther’ on Golden Globes Nomination

The folks over at Disney have lots to celebrate today after the Golden Globe nominations left them with plenty of exciting nods.

Robert Iger, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, took to Twitter earlier to extend his congratulations to the entire Disney team.

“#GoldenGlobes nominations!,” he wrote, “Congratulations #BlackPanther. #MaryPoppinsReturns. #Incredibles2. #RalphBreaksTheInternet.”

Iger, who has held his CEO title with Disney since 2005, also took the time to extend a shoutout to Fox, who recently merged with the company. “And all of the nominees from Fox!,” he added, “So much to look forward to!”

Since Mary Poppins Returns, Incredibles 2, and Ralph Breaks the Internet aren’t exactly surprises (anything from Disney Animation typically gets recognized and the Golden Globes love musicals), the big win of the day is definitely Black Panther.

The 18th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took away three nominations today, including Best Drama. While the movie isn’t exactly a drama, it certainly fits better there than in the Best Comedy or Musical category. Maybe one day there will be an Action/Adventure/Superhero section, but for now, we’ll take the drama win.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film has some fierce competition in the Best Picture category, going up against BlacKkKlansman (directed by Spike Lee), If Beale Street Could Talk (directed by Barry Jenkins), A Star is Born (directed by Bradley Cooper), and Bohemian Rhapsody (directed by Bryan Singer). However, don’t discount the superhero film, which definitely stands a chance, especially considering it’s the highest rated film out of all of them.

This nomination marks the very first Best Picture nod for any of Marvel Studios‘ 20 films. It’s also only the second superhero film in history to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Golden Globes, and the first ever for Best Drama. Back in 2016, Deadpool earned a nomination in the Best Musical or Comedy category.

In addition to Best Drama, the film has also earned nominations for Best Original Song (“All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar) and Best Original Score (by Ludwig Göransson). Göransson is also credited as the composer on Creed and Venom.

Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks the Internet will be competing for the Best Animated Motion Picture Award against Isle of Dogs, Mirai, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Mary Poppins Returns rounds out the list with four nominations, one for Emily Blunt’s performance and one for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s, one for Best Musical or Comedy, and one for Best Original Score.

The Golden Globes air on January 6, 2019, 8:00 PM EST.