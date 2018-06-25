Disney and Fox Deal Reportedly Near Antitrust Approval

Just hours after Disney‘s increased bid for 20th Century Fox and other assets topped Comcast, a new report indicates more good news is on the way for the investors of the House of Mouse.

Bloomberg is now reporting the Walt Disney Company‘s potential purchase of 21st Century Fox‘s entertainment assets is about to pass antitrust approval from U.S. regulators, according to sources who know about the matter.

The report states it could be an “insurmountable” obstacle for Comcast as they too seek to acquire valuable Fox divisions.

The United States Justice Department could approve the deal in two weeks time, according to the source, who also states that Disney is willing to see some assets to address issues of competition problems that concern regulators.

It’s another blow to Comcast’s efforts to obtain the same assets Disney seeks. Disney’s first bid of $51 billion in stock options was approved by Fox shareholders earlier this year. But Comcast topped their bid last week with $60 billion in cash after courts ruled that AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner was approved, paving the way for antitrust concerns to be swept clean.

But Disney countered with the $71 billion deal, a 50-50 split between cash and stock options, that was quickly approved by Fox as being the superior option. Insiders speculated that Comcast would again provide a counter bid, but with federal approval imminent it could be a moot point.

This saga is far from over, but after a devastating counter punch from Comcast it appears that Disney is once again at the top of the standings to acquire Fox’s entertainment assets and regional sports networks.

While few people tend to pick sides in the cases of mega mergers, the Disney and Fox case is different for fans of Marvel Studios and superhero movies. Fox owns the rights to the X-Men franchise of films and has been making them perpetually since 2000, and they also have a deal with the rights holder of Fantastic Four to make those movies.

Disney’s purchase would give them those rights and bring those franchises under the banner of Marvel Studios, which many fans are eager to see. The potential of an X-Men and Avengers team up movie is very appealing in geek circles.

But there could be some unforeseen consequences of a merger of this size, whether it comes down to Disney or Comcast. Hopefully we learn more in the future.