Disney and 21st Century Fox Deal to Reportedly Close on Thursday

Well, it looks like the deal is actually going to happen.

According to a new report from CNBC, the deal for Disney to buy 21st Century Fox is all-but complete, and that the companies are set to announce the acquisition on Thursday.

This news comes just a day after Comcast, Disney’s biggest competition in the race to acquire Fox, backed out of the running. Disney remains the only suitor for Fox, and the company is ready to move in.

Other CNBC sources say that the deal is to be an “All-stock” deal, just including the Fox stock shares rather than full cash assets.

This move would allow Disney to acquire the Fox studio, which produces its films and original television shows. Fox would keep all of its news and sports assets, as it would more in a more grounded direction going forward. The acquisition of the studio would include FX, National Geographic and Fox’s stake in Hulu, in addition to its movie and TV studios.

Much of this deal revolves around Disney’s ability to acquire Fox’s Marvel properties. Disney already owns Marvel studios, and this would allow the company to use the X-Men and Fantastic Four properties that have belonged to Fox for some time.