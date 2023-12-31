Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Shares New Suit Photo

With 2023 coming to an end, now is the time to look back over the year and Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds is doing just that — and dropping a new look at his Deadpool super suit in the process. On Instagram on Saturday, Reynolds posted a series of photos as part of his end of year round up and in the final photo, slipped in a new photo of himself in costume as Deadpool. You can check it out for yourself below.

"Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with people I ❤️❤️," Reynolds wrote.

Reynolds' Instagram photo post is actually the second New Year's related post the actor made on Saturday. On X (formerly Twitter), Reynolds made a hilarious post with a clever Deadpool 2 reference, writing "Happy New Year to everyone. Except maybe Shatterstar."

Hugh Jackman Also Shared a New Photo to Social Media

Reynolds wasn't alone in sharing photos on social media ahead of the New Year. Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine in the upcoming film, shared a photo of himself getting Wolverine's iconic chop sideburns trimmed. It's just the latest behind-the-scenes glimpse of Jackman's return as the beloved X-Men character. Previous images have showed the Logan actor looking very comics accurate, complete with the yellow and blue suit.

Who Is in the Cast of Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 will star Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently unknown roles. Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 26, 2024.

What do you think of the photo Ryan Reynolds shared? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!