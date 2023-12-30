Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman just showed off a new photo of his transformation into a wolverine for the Marvel Studios sequel. In the image posted to social media, the actor is getting those trademark chop sideburns worked on. In previous images of Deadpool 3, the Logan actor looked a lot like his comic book counterpart. From the yellow and blue suit to the hair everything was really well received by the fan base at large. With Deadpool 3 being the only Marvel Studios film of next year, fans have been champing at the bit to see anything at all from the upcoming movie. Luckily for them, Ryan Reynolds and Jackman are more than willing to oblige.

There's been a lot of discussion about what the role for Wolverine will be in Deadpool 3, and as always, Marvel Studios has kept a tight lid on the story for this upcoming blockbuster. Despite that, most viewers are just happy to see Jackman back in the iconic role. If that weren't enough, the actor is reunited with his real life friend Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in a match that comic book movie fans have been waiting to see on screen for a while. Yeah, technically they bumped into each other in the Fox universe movies before, but Deadpool 3 is being positioned as an absolute team up between the Merc With A Mouth and the most popular X-Men character.

Wolverine Finally With Deadpool

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Earlier this year the entire Internet celebrated Jackman's return is Wolverine. In the press, Reynolds has gained a ton of appreciation from the comic book fandom at large for finally pairing Deadpool and Wolverine on screen. But, the star was not willing to take all the credit for this coming together in a previous interview with Collider. In fact, it was a lot of good luck and being in the right place at the right time.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds told the outlet. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time.

"And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time," the star shared. "And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Wolverine's Costume Almost Perfect

While most of Jackman's Wolverine return has been absolutely celebrate it online, one Marvel fan thinks we could get a little bit more comic accuracy with his new look. Ms. Marvel star Iman Valanni told CinemaBlend that the only thing missing was those iconic half sleeves on the yellow and blue costume. However, that's not a dealbreaker for the MCU actress, she'll be in her seat on opening night regardless.

"I do wish it was the half-sleeve suit, not gonna lie, I want to see his arms," Vellani explained. "But, when I saw those leaked images, I was going crazy. Like, especially where we've come from Brian Singer's X-Men and like their entire black leather suits. And that like one joke that Cyclops made of like, 'Oh, would you prefer yellow spandex?' This is the moment all the fans have been waiting for. It's so cool."

Are you loving all these peeks at Wolverine? Let us know down in the comments!