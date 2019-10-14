Every Marvel Cartoon Coming to Disney+ on Launch Day

Disney is less than one month away from launching its new streaming service, Disney+. The service will become the streaming destination for all of its most popular brands, from familiar Disney characters to Star Wars and, of course, Marvel Entertainment. Today, Disney started building the buzz for the launch of Disney+ by creating a thread on Twitter that took more than 600 tweets to reveal every movie and television series that will be available on the service at launch. That includes classic Disney live-action and animated movies, Disney animated series, Disney Channel movies, the Star Wars film saga, select films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and several Marvel animated television shows.

The list of Marvel animated series included on Disney+ at launch spans four decades worth of content. The library reaches back as far as the short-lived Spider-Woman cartoon from 1979 to the still ongoing Marvel’s Spider-Man series on Disney+.

We’ve compiled a list of all 20+ Marvel animated shows coming to Disney+ on launch day. Keep reading to find out what will be available.

Which Marvel animated series are you most looking forward to watching on Disney+?

Spider-Woman

Spider-Woman was produced by DePatie–Freleng Enterprises and Marvel Comics Animation. The series aired sixteen episodes from September 1979 through January 1980.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man’s first animated series. Peter Parker tries to balance his life’s responsibilities as a student, photographer, and Aunt May’s caretaker.

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends

Set in the same continuity as Spider-Man, Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends saw Spidey teaming up with Iceman and the brand new character Firestar. Together, the Spider-Friends fought villains from across the Marvel Universe.

X-Men

Also known as X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men debuted in 1992, at the height of the X-Men’s popularity. The cartoon aired originally on Fox Kids Network, introduced an entire generation to the Marvel Universe, and produced one of the best-known cartoon theme songs of all time.

Iron Man

Also known as Iron Man: The Animated Series, this series brought Tony Stark to life almost 15 years before Robert Downey Jr. was cast in the live-action role. The series aired in syndication as part of the Marvel Action Hour.

Fantastic Four

Also known as Fantastic Four: The Animated Series, this is the third time the Fantastic Four were adapted into animation. It was the other half of the Marvel Action Hour and ran for 26 episodes.

Spider-Man

Also known as Spider-Man: The Animated Series, this show launched as a companion to X-Men on Fox Kids Network. The series featured appearances by several other Marvel characters, including the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, War Machine, Daredevil, Blade, Doctor Strange, the Punisher and Captain America.

The Incredible Hulk

The Incredible Hulk ran on UPN for 21 episodes from 1996 to 1997. Lou Ferrigno, who played the Hulk in the live-action TV series that ran from 1978 to 1982, voiced the Hulk. The show featured cameo appearances from several other Marvel characters. The title was later changed to The Incredible Hulk and She-Hulk when She-Hulk was made a regular member of the cast.

Silver Surfer

Also known as Silver Surfer: The Animated Series, this series fused cel and computer animation. The show ran for one season on Fox Kids Network in 1998.

The Avengers: United They Stand

Also known as simply The Avengers, The Avengers: United They Stand ran for 13 episodes beginning in October 1999 before it was canceled in February 2000. The Avengers roster featured in the show was based on that featured in West Coast Avengers and included Ant-Man, Wasp, Wonder Man, Tigra, Hawkeye, Falcon, Vision, and Scarlet Witch.

Spider-Man Unlimited

Spider-Man Unlimted was produced by Saban Entertainment and was canceled after airing just a handful of episodes when its ratings couldn’t compete with the breakout Pokemon/Digimon trend of the era. Fox Kids brought it back later and aired 13 episodes only to end the show with an unresolved cliffhanger.

X-Men: Evolution

X-Men: Evolution ran on Kids WB for 52 episodes from November 2000 through October 2003. It’s the third longest-running Marvel animated series ever behind the 1990s X-Men and Spider-Man shows. X-Men: Evolution reimagined most of the X-Men as teenagers attending a public high school in addition to training their mutant powers at Xavier’s school.

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes

The Fantastic Four’s fourth animated series, Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes combined traditionally animated and 3D computer animation. The series was animated by French studio MoonSCoop Group. The show’s 26 episodes aired sporadically, debuting on Toonami before disappearing after its eighth episode, returning to the block, bouncing to Boomerang, and ending its run on Nicktoons.

Iron Man: Armored Adventures

Iron Man: Armored Adventures was produced to take advantage of the popularity of Marvel’s first live-action Iron Man film. The computer-animated show recasts Tony Stark as a child prodigy who is also the hero Iron Man. He is aided by his friends Pepper Potts and James “Rhodey” Rhodes.

Wolverine and the X-Men

The X-Men’s fourth animated series, Wolverine and the X-Men, took Professor X off the board and put Logan in charge of the team. The series ran for 26 episodes and was intended to run for at least 26 more, but financial problems following Disney’s acquisition of Marvel Entertainment led to the second season being canceled mid-production.

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes aired for two seasons as part of the new Marvel Universe block on Disney XD. The show’s first season is heavily-influenced by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee’s original Avengers comics and features the original Avengers roster. The second season grows the team with new members and borrows ideas from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ultimate Spider-Man

Ultimate Spider-Man debuted as part of the Marvel Universe block on Disney XD. The show’s writers included Brian Michael Bendis, who wrote the entirety of the Ultimate Spider-Man comic book series for Marvel. The series was retitled Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors in its third season and Ultimate Spider-Man vs. the Sinister 6 in its fourth and final season.

Avengers Assemble

Avengers Assemble was introduced as the follow-up to The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The series is much more inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the Avengers than its predecessor.

Hulk and the Agents of SMASH

Hulk and the Agents of SMASH saw the incredible Hulk leading a team of gamma-infused heroes that included A-Bomb, She-Hulk, Red Hulk, and Skaar, going up against foes like Leader. The series was part of the Marvel Universe block on Disney XD.

Guardians of the Galaxy

The success of the 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy film spawned the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series the following year. The show ran for three seasons, with its final season adding the subtitle Mission: Breakout!

Spider-Man

Also known as Marvels Spider-Man, this series replaced Ultimate Spider-Man on Disney XD. The show is headed into its third season when it will be retitled Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom.

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors features a team of Marvel’s newest, youngest heroes, including Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Patriot, Quake, and others. Though this is an animated, made-for-television movie, it has led to a series of additional Marvel Rising specials featuring the same cast and continuity.