Disney+ Suggests Marvel TV Shows Aren’t in the MCU

There are a few places in the world where Disney+ is already available on a trial basis. Between that availability and the various demos the House of Mouse has been performing at various events, fans have started to notice one thing — the platform apparently thinks the shows produced by Marvel Television aren’t a part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As some have started pointing out, the television shows are in a completely different section on the new streaming service than the movies from Marvel Studios. If you go into the larger “Marvel” section to browse programming, you’ll find movies like Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Iron Man, and Iron Man 2 under a section labeled “Marvel Cinematic Universe.” The television shows, on the other hand — like Agents of SHIELD, Agent Carter, and Inhumans — are under a section named “Marvel Series And Specials.”

lmaoooo that distinction pic.twitter.com/VwJ4CqjUHn — Charles Villanueva (@cfsvillanueva) September 15, 2019

It should be noted the screenshot circulating also includes Marvel’s Runaways in the latter section, although that won’t be the case once Disney+ launches in America November 12th. That show will remain on Hulu for an unknown amount of time as it’s still currently airing.

At one point, Marvel Television had taken pride in introducing shows that’d prove its shows were “all connected” to the movies. ABC’s Agents of SHIELD featured the Avengers-starring Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson and the show was actually quite intertwined with what was happening in the movies in its earliest stages. Then, Agent Carter burst onto the scene from the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. Since then, everything kind of started growing further and further apart.

Throughout the years, Marvel TV’s Netflix shows would only refer to the Battle of New York as “The Incident” and drop passing references to the major Avengers. As of late, the only TV crossovers — if you can call them that — have happened between other shows, like Cloak and Dagger namedropping Luke Cage (Mike Colter) in its second season on Freeform.

