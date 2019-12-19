Disney+ Adds Live-Action X-Men Movies in Canada

Ever since the launch of Disney+ last month, Marvel fans have been hoping to see the live-action X-Men franchise make its way to the new streaming service. The majority of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are available to stream on the site, which was always expected since Marvel Studios is owned by Disney. The X-Men movies were produced by 20th Century Fox, keeping them out of the MCU, but Disney purchased all of Fox at the beginning of the year, meaning that the entire collection of films is now property of the House of Mouse. At long last, they’re finally making their way to Disney+. At least in some countries, anyway.

There wasn’t any major announcement from Disney+ about the arrival of the X-Men films, but nearly every movie in the Fox franchise is now available to stream on the service in Canada. While the United States version of Disney+ only has a few X-Men animated projects, Canada now has access to a full slate of films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you log in to Disney+ in Canada today, you’ll see every PG-13 X-Men movie produced since 2000, with the exception of this year’s Dark Phoenix. This includes X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse. Given these additions, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Dark Phoenix is added to the service in the future.

You will notice, however, that the three R-rated X-Men films are nowhere to be found. Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are not part of the Disney+ roster of X-Men films, and that probably isn’t ever going to change. Disney has billed the service as a family-friendly streaming option and movies like Deadpool don’t really align with that vision.

There’s no telling if or when the other Disney+ markets will get these X-Men films. Disney recently revealed the full list of everything coming to the service through January 10th and the X-Men franchise was totally absent. There’s nothing saying Disney+ could surprise drop the X-Men movies, though, and that’s certainly what fans are hoping for.

Would you like to see the X-Men movies added to Disney+? Let us know in the comments!